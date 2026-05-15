LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Sunil Narine Bowls Stunning Super Over As Knight Riders Win Thriller

Kolkata Knight Riders sneaked past Lucknow Super Giants via Super Over in a thrilling match 38 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday (April 26). Chasing a modest 156, LSG suffered a batting collapse and managed to tie the contest and take it to Super Over with No. 9 Mohammed Shami striking a last-ball six against a wayward Kartik Tyagi, who leaked 16 runs in the final over. But Sunil Narine bowled a stunning Super Over, conceding just one run and taking two wickets to give KKR an easy target. Rinku Singh then finished the chase with a boundary off first ball from Prince Yadav.

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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 super over photos-Rinku Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh, left, and Rovman Powell celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders in a super over, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 photos-Rishabh Pant
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant, left, shake hands with Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane before the toss of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 photos-
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane, right, and Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant during the toss before an Indian Premier League (2026) T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 photos-Ajinkya Rahane
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane, left, and Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant during the toss before an Indian Premier League (2026) T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 photos-Cheerleaders
Cheerleaders perform during the Indian Premier League (2026) T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 photos-
Cheerleaders perform during the Indian Premier League (2026) T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 photos-Mohammed Shami
Lucknow Super Giants' Mohammed Shami bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League (2026) T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 photos-Ajinkya Rahane
Kolkata Knight Riders' Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (2026) T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 photos-Mohsin Khan
Lucknow Super Giants' Mohsin Khan, second from right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Tim Seifert during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 photos-Mohsin Khan
Lucknow Super Giants' Mohsin Khan celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 photos
Lucknow Super Giants players celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Tim Seifert during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. | Photo: AP/
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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 photos-Angkrish Raghuvanshi
Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi, right, argues with the umpire after being given out during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 photos-Mohsin Khan
Lucknow Super Giants' Mohsin Khan, left, celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Rovman Powell during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 photos-Cameron Green
Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 photos-Digvesh Rathi
Lucknow Super Giants' Digvesh Rathi drops a catch during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 photos-Mohsin Khan
Lucknow Super Giants' Mohsin Khan celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Anukul Roy during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 photos-Rinku Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 photos-Rinku Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh, left, and his batting partner Ramandeep Singh run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 photos-Rinku Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 photos-Rinku Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 photos-Aiden Markram
Lucknow Super Giants' Aiden Markram, right, and and his batting partner Mitchell Marsh run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 photos-Rovman Powell
Kolkata Knight Riders' Rovman Powell lay on the ground in pain after getting injured while taking a catch to dismiss Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 photos-Rishabh Pant
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 photos-Aiden Markram
Lucknow Super Giants' Aiden Markram plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 photos-Rishabh Pant
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 photos-Aiden Markram
Lucknow Super Giants' Aiden Markram plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 photos-Cameron Green
Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green celebrates with teammates the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants' Aiden Markram during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 photos-Nicholas Pooran
Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 photos-Sunil Narine
Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine, left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 photos-Varun Chakaravarthy
Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakaravarthy, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 photos-Anukul Roy
Kolkata Knight Riders' Anukul Roy, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants' Mukul Choudhary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 super over photos-Nicholas Pooran
Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran is bowled out by Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine during the super over of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 super over photos-Rishabh Pant
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot during super over in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 super over photos-Rovman Powell
Kolkata Knight Riders' Rovman Powell catches and passes the ball to Rinku Singh for a relay catch of Lucknow Super Giants' Aiden Markram during super over in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 super over photos-Rinku Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh, front, and Rovman Powell celebrate after taking a relay catch of Lucknow Super Giants' Aiden Markram during super over in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
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