LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Sunil Narine Bowls Stunning Super Over As Knight Riders Win Thriller

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Kolkata Knight Riders' Rovman Powell catches and passes the ball to Rinku Singh for a relay catch of Lucknow Super Giants' Aiden Markram during super over in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore