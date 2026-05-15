LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Sunil Narine Bowls Stunning Super Over As Knight Riders Win Thriller
Kolkata Knight Riders sneaked past Lucknow Super Giants via Super Over in a thrilling match 38 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday (April 26). Chasing a modest 156, LSG suffered a batting collapse and managed to tie the contest and take it to Super Over with No. 9 Mohammed Shami striking a last-ball six against a wayward Kartik Tyagi, who leaked 16 runs in the final over. But Sunil Narine bowled a stunning Super Over, conceding just one run and taking two wickets to give KKR an easy target. Rinku Singh then finished the chase with a boundary off first ball from Prince Yadav.
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