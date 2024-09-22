Lesotho Vs Tanzania, Live Streaming, T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch

Lesotho will face the hosts Tanzania in match 6 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Dar-es-Saleem on Sunday, 22 September. (More Cricket News)
Six teams compete in fifteen matches across six days, each facing the other five teams in a single round-robin format in T20I matches.
Lesotho lost to Malawi by 93 runs in the first match and Tanzania defeated Mali by 10 wickets after they bowled out Mali for just 18 runs in 12.5 overs. Sanjaykumar Thakor took four wickets whereas Harsheed Chohan and Laksh Bakrania shared two wickets each.
No batter of Mali scored in two digits. Captain Yacouba Konate made the highest (3) runs for Mali. Tanzania reached the target in the first over. Zafar Khan hit three boundaries to chase the target in just five balls.
Lesotho Vs Tanzania Full Squads:
Lesotho: Mohammad Maaz Khan (captain), Chachole Frank Tlali, Ts'Episo David Chaoana, Lebona Justice Leokaoke, Lefulere Monanthane, Jayant Vijayakumar, Mohleki Elias Leoela, Molai Joseph Matsau, Waseem Yaqoob, Sajid Yakub Patel, Bahlakoana Mejaro, Hussain Omar, Mpiti Gabriel Lerotholi, Thabiso John Ramphoma
Tanzania: Abhik Patwa (captain), Kassim Chete, Mohamed Kitunda, Harsheed Chohan, Ally Kimote, Sanjay Kumar Thakor, Akhil Anil, Amal P Rajeevan, Johnson Nyambo, Zafar Khan, Laksh Bakrania, Jumanne Mussa, Khalidy Juma, Mohamed Sefu
ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A Live Streaming Details:
The Lesotho Vs Tanzania, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A match will take place on September 22, Sunday at the Gymkhana Club Ground, Dar-es-Salaam at 04:20 PM IST.
Where to watch Lesotho Vs Tanzania, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A?
The live streaming of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A matches will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier A 2024 on any TV channel in India.