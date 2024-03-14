Cricket

Legends Cricket Trophy: Kandy Samp Army End New York Superstar Strikers' Winning Streak

Kandy Samp Army commenced their innings with gusto, led by Aaron Finch's aggressive start. Despite losing Finch early, Kevin O'Brien anchored the chase with a sublime half-century, well-supported by contributions from the middle-order

Outlook Sports Desk
March 14, 2024
Kandy Samp Army won the match against New York Superstar Strikers by five wickets to end their winning streak in the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024. Photo: Legends Cricket Trophy
info_icon

Kandy Samp Army displayed a clinical performance to halt New York Superstar Strikers' winning spree, securing a five-wicket victory in the ongoing Legends Cricket Trophy at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

Opting to bat first, New York Superstar Strikers faced early setbacks, losing three wickets for just 31 runs within the powerplay overs. However, a resilient partnership between Lahiru Thirimanne and Colin de Grandhomme steadied the ship, followed by a blazing cameo from Asela Gunaratne, propelling them to a competitive total of 153 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted quota of 90 balls.

Chasing the target, Kandy Samp Army commenced their innings with gusto, led by Aaron Finch's aggressive start. Despite losing Finch early, Kevin O'Brien anchored the chase with a sublime half-century, well-supported by contributions from the middle order.

Spinner Rahul Sharma posed a brief challenge, scalping two quick wickets, but Jesal Karia and O'Brien ensured Samp Army maintained momentum. O'Brien's unwavering resolve guided his team to victory with four balls to spare, marking their second triumph in the tournament.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Royals asserted their dominance with a comprehensive six-wicket win over Delhi Devils. Opting to bat first, Delhi struggled to set a competitive total, managing only 133 runs for the loss of six wickets. Suresh Raina top-scored with a gritty 34, but tight bowling from Rahat Ali and Monty Panesar restricted their innings.

In response, Punjab's skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan led from the front, smashing a brisk 59 off 36 balls. Despite losing wickets, Anton Devcich's unbeaten 33 ensured Punjab chased down the target comfortably with 32 balls to spare.

With these results, Kandy Samp Army and Punjab Royals reaffirmed their prowess in the tournament, posing serious challenges to their opponents.

