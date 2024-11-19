Cricket

UAE Vs Bhutan Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B: BHU Bowl First - Check Playing 11s

The United Arab Emirates, placed 16th in ICC's T20I rankings, are the highest-ranked side in this group, while Bhutan are 77th

The United Arab Emirates competed in the T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup
The United Arab Emirates competed in the T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup in October. Photo: X/UAE Cricket Official
Bhutan captain Thinley Jamtsho won the toss and elected to bowl first against the United Arab Emirates in match 2 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Qualifier B in Doha on Tuesday (November 19, 2024). (Streaming | More Cricket News)

The UAE, placed 16th in ICC's T20I rankings, are the highest-ranked side in this group, while Bhutan are 77th. We could hence witness a huge margin of victory at the University of Doha for Science and Technology ground.

Playing XIs

Bhutan: Ranjung Mikyo Dorji, Gakul Ghalley, Tenjin Rabgey, Thinley Jamtsho(c), Jigme Singye, Suprit Pradhan, Tshering Tashi(w), Namgay Thinley, Tenzin Wangchuk, Karma Dorji, Sonam Yeshey.

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Rahul Chopra, Syed Haider Shah(w), Zuhaib Zubair, Ali Naseer, Nilansh Keswani, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah.

The United Arab Emirates national cricket team. - X/UAE Cricket Official
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B: Live Streaming, Schedule, Teams, Fixtures - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Squads

Bhutan: Suprit Pradhan, Tenjin Rabgey, Thinley Jamtsho(c), Jigme Singye, Namgay Thinley, Gakul Ghalley, Tenzin Wangchuk, Tshering Tashi(w), Sonam Yeshey, Dawa Dawa, Karma Dorji, Sonam Chophel, Sherab Loday

United Arab Emirates: Aryansh Sharma, Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind(w), Vishnu Sukumaran, Rahul Chopra(c), Dhruv Parashar, Basil Hameed, Aayan Afzal Khan, Ali Naseer, Junaid Siddique, Syed Haider Shah, Alishan Sharafu, Sanchit Sharma, Asif Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Nilansh Keswani, Muhammad Jawadullah, Omid Rahman.

The match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

In the other match of the morning, happening at the same time, hosts Qatar face Thailand at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. Qatar won the toss and elected to field first in that game.

