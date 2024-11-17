MS Dhoni Coin Alert: Did RBI Issue New INR 7 Denomination To Honour Former Captain - PIB Has Something Interesting To Say

MS Dhoni, the former Team India captain, had been center of a social media rumour that involved the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issuing new INR 7 coins to pay tribute the 2011 ODI World Cup winning captain. (More Cricket News)
While some fans 'Thala' fans were pleased about reading the news, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) was quick to quash the 'news' as fake.
As per reports circulating on social media, the RBI was planning to introduced INR 7 coin as an ode to the Indian captain's contribution to the game. However, the X media handle of PIB Fact Check posted an infographic related to the news and put all the rumours to rest.
The tweet read, "An image circulating on social media claims that a new ₹7 coin will be released to honor Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his contributions to Indian Cricket. The claim made in the image is #fake. The Department of Economic Affairs has made NO such announcement."
The no.7 is quite familiar with Indian cricket fans as it was worn by Dhoni. 'MSD' wore the jersey number in Indian colours as well as continuous to do so for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
In December 2023, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that they were retiring the No. 7 jersey as a tribute to MS Dhoni.