IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Squad Analysis Of All 10 Franchises

Chennai Super Kings

CSK are known for their value buys at the auction and tend to go after the players they were unable to retain. Therefore, it wasn't a surprise to see Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra being bought back for Rs 6.25 crore and Rs 4 crore respectively. The other bargain buys included Sam Curran (Rs 2.40 crore) and Rahul Tripathi (Rs 3.40 crore).