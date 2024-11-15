Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy Tour In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir - Global Body Takes Action After BCCI Objection

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has put a hold on the Champions Trophy tour in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following objections from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had planned to take the trophy to Skardu, Hunza, and Muzaffarabad, but the ICC has stopped those plans in light of the BCCI's concerns

icc champions trophy 2025
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to be hosted in Pakistan. Photo: File
The ICC on Friday put on hold Champions Trophy tour of disputed Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) following BCCI's strong objection to the PCB's move. (More Cricket News)

The tournament, last held in 2017, is already in a limbo after BCCI refused to send its team to Pakistan for the tournament.

The PCB has also rejected the proposed 'Hybrid Model' with India playing their matches in Dubai.

The schedule for the tournament has also been put on hold and the latest controversy could only make things complex and worse.

It has been learnt that BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Friday spoke to the ICC top brass and condemned the PCB for the PoK move.

The 'Trophy Tour' is a part of the global body's promotional exercise with multiple city visits as per discussions with the host country.

Champions Trophy suspense continues - AP
Champions Trophy: Suspense On Hybrid Model Continues But South Africa Not Discussed As Option Yet

BY PTI

"The BCCI secretary called up the ICC and was extremely critical of PCB's move to conduct a Trophy tour of multiple cities which fall under Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. He has urged the ICC to take strong action. As far as Islamabad is concerned, there is no issue but there can't be any Trophy tour to POK," a senior BCCI official privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

However, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) without prior knowledge of all stakeholders announced on its official social media handle about taking the Trophy to Skardu, Murree, Hunza that fall under the disputed territory.

"Get ready, Pakistan! The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour kicks off in Islamabad on 16 November, also visiting scenic travel destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza and Muzaffarabad. Catch a glimpse of the trophy which Sarfaraz Ahmed lifted in 2017 at The Oval, from 16-24 November," PCB tweeted.

When an ICC Board Member was contacted, he told PTI: "The discussions on Trophy tour is still on. I am not aware if PCB had kept everyone in loop about the four cities mentioned but if not then it was certainly not the right thing to do. I don't think ICC will allow PCB to take the trophy to any disputed region."

