Gerald Coetzee Reprimanded For Showing Dissent In Fourth T20I Against India

Gerald Coetzee. Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
South African pacer Gerald Coetzee has been reprimanded for showing dissent at the umpire's decision during the fourth T20 International against India in Johannesburg, the ICC said on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

The incident took place when Coetzee made an inappropriate comment to the umpire after a delivery was called 'wide'.

"In the fourth T20I between South Africa and India, Gerald Coetzee was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'showing dissent at an umpires decision during an international match'.

"Coetzee received a reprimand and had one demerit point added to his disciplinary record. He admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, therefore no formal hearing was needed," the ICC said in a press release.

On-field umpires Allahudien Paleker and Stephen Harris, third umpire Lubabalo Gcuma and fourth umpire Arno Jacobs levelled the charge against the bowler.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned.

Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.

India, who posted an imposing 283/1 batting first with centuries from Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma in the fourth match, bowled out South Africa for 148 to register their biggest win in terms of runs.

The visitors won the match by 135 runs to claim the four-match series 3-1.

