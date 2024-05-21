Cricket

KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1, Toss Update: Sunrisers Hyderabad Opted To Bat First

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Ahmedabad on Tuesday

SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 AP Photo
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins, left, and Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer look at the winner's trophy before the toss ahead of the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad. AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are facing each other in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (Match Blog | Scorecard)

Toss Update:

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bat first in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2024 against KKR.

Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan

The pitch looks a touch dry with a few patches, otherwise, it is rock-hard. The square boundaries are 63 metres each with the straight one at 70 metres. The boundaries are small and a high-scoring match is on the cards. There won't be much spin and hard-hitters will play a crucial role in the match.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is going to play his first match of the season as Phil Salt has gone back to England and the young Afghan wicketkeeper-batter will open the batting with Sunil Narine.

SRH are going with the same line-up they went in the last game. Apart from Gurbaz, KKR have also made no changes in their team.

  
