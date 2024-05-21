Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are facing each other in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (Match Blog | Scorecard)
Toss Update:
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bat first in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2024 against KKR.
Playing XIs:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan
The pitch looks a touch dry with a few patches, otherwise, it is rock-hard. The square boundaries are 63 metres each with the straight one at 70 metres. The boundaries are small and a high-scoring match is on the cards. There won't be much spin and hard-hitters will play a crucial role in the match.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz is going to play his first match of the season as Phil Salt has gone back to England and the young Afghan wicketkeeper-batter will open the batting with Sunil Narine.
SRH are going with the same line-up they went in the last game. Apart from Gurbaz, KKR have also made no changes in their team.