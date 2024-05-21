Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins, left, and Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer look at the winner's trophy before the toss ahead of the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad. AP Photo/Ajit Solanki

