KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final, Pat Cummins Reactions: What Losing Hyderabad Captain Said

Despite the defeat, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins counted getting past 250 thrice as a batting unit a big positive. Kolkata Knight Riders beat SRH by eight wickets in Chennai to lift their first Indian Premier League trophy in 10 years

Pat Cummins, KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 final, BCCI photo
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins in action during their Indian Premier League 2024 final against Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. Photo: BCCI/IPL
info_icon

Acknowledging his Australia teammate Mitchell Starc's splendid show, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins said the victorious Kolkata Knight Riders gave them nothing to work with, as SRH slumped to a crushing eight-wicket defeat in the Indian Premier League 2024 final in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. (As It Happened | Full Coverage)

Mitchell Starc picked up two wickets for just 14 runs in the IPL 2024 final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Sunday (May 26). - BCCI
KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: POTM Mitchell Starc's Take On All The 'Money Jokes'

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"I thought they bowled fantastically. Old mate Starcy turned up again! Obviously not enough tonight. totally outplayed. You hope you get some boundaries away but they bowled fantastically well, didn't give us anything. Similar to how they bowled in Ahmedabad," Cummins said at the post-match presentation.

"It was a tricky wicket. Didn't feel like a 200-plus wicket. 160 would have given us a chance," he added.

KKR have become IPL champions after a decade - X/@KKRiders
KKR Become IPL 2024 Champions: Kolkata Knight Riders In Indian Premier League Over The Years

BY Gaurav Thakur

Nevertheless, Starc felt there were plenty of positives to take from SRH's IPL 2024 campaign. "The style with which the guys played, especially with the bat. Lot of skills to get to 250 three times. I loved how brave the guys were. It was a lot of fun, great season."

"I had not worked with many of the guys before but it was great working with them. A really great squad and the staff was amazing. Had a great time. We play a lot in India but in front of a sea of blue. So it was good to have the crowd on our side at times," Cummins added.

Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate after wining against Sunrisers Hyderabad during the Indian Premier League cricket final match in Chennai. - AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
IPL 2024, Final Reactions: Who Said What After Kolkata Knight Riders' First Title In A Decade

BY Jagdish Yadav

The Shreyas Iyer-led KKR won their first IPL title in a decade, and third overall. After restricting Sunrisers Hyderabad to a meagre total of 113, Kolkata chased the target down in just 10.3 overs in a one-sided final at Chepauk Stadium.

