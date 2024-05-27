Acknowledging his Australia teammate Mitchell Starc's splendid show, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins said the victorious Kolkata Knight Riders gave them nothing to work with, as SRH slumped to a crushing eight-wicket defeat in the Indian Premier League 2024 final in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. (As It Happened | Full Coverage)
"I thought they bowled fantastically. Old mate Starcy turned up again! Obviously not enough tonight. totally outplayed. You hope you get some boundaries away but they bowled fantastically well, didn't give us anything. Similar to how they bowled in Ahmedabad," Cummins said at the post-match presentation.
"It was a tricky wicket. Didn't feel like a 200-plus wicket. 160 would have given us a chance," he added.
Nevertheless, Starc felt there were plenty of positives to take from SRH's IPL 2024 campaign. "The style with which the guys played, especially with the bat. Lot of skills to get to 250 three times. I loved how brave the guys were. It was a lot of fun, great season."
"I had not worked with many of the guys before but it was great working with them. A really great squad and the staff was amazing. Had a great time. We play a lot in India but in front of a sea of blue. So it was good to have the crowd on our side at times," Cummins added.
The Shreyas Iyer-led KKR won their first IPL title in a decade, and third overall. After restricting Sunrisers Hyderabad to a meagre total of 113, Kolkata chased the target down in just 10.3 overs in a one-sided final at Chepauk Stadium.