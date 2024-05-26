In the run-up to the Indian Premier League 2024 final between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), several sub-plots have emerged. But the one that could prove to be decisive is the face-off between KKR's bowling and SRH's batting in the summit clash in Chennai. (Match Blog | Full Coverage)
By now, anyone who even has a passing interest in the IPL is aware of the mayhem that the SRH batters have unleashed this season. Their openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, in particular have been deleterious in the powerplay, blowing away attack after attack with their unfettered hitting.
Some of the records smashed by the team this season read: Highest-ever team total (287/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru) in IPL history, most sixes in an IPL innings (22 against Delhi Capitals as well as RCB) and the biggest powerplay score in men's T20 cricket (again against DC). Head and Sharma will eye another record-breaking outing at Chepauk, in the all-important summit clash.
But it might not be a cakewalk against KKR's in-form bowling attack. After an indifferent start to the league phase, Kolkata's bowling attack has come into its own in the latter third of the tournament. Sample this: The Knight Riders have scalped 47 wickets in their previous five matches that were not washed out. This is the highest number of wickets by any team for a five-game period in the history of the IPL.
The resurgence is made more apparent with supporting numbers. An overall (team) average of 31.38 and economy rate of 10 runs per over in the KKR's first eight matches of IPL 2024 have given way to an average of 16 and economy of 7.95 in the last five games.
One of these five games was Qualifier 1, where the two teams last locked horns. Mitchell Starc had cleaned up his Australia teammate Travis Head for a second-ball duck, and picked up two more wickets to help bowl out the Sunrisers for a chaseable total of 159. Sure enough, the Kolkata franchise had romped home with eight wickets and 38 balls to spare to enter tonight's (May 26, 2024) title round.
And hence, the match-up of SRH's blazing batting with KKR's incisive bowling will be the one to watch out for in the grand finale at MA Chidambaram Stadium.