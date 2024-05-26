But it might not be a cakewalk against KKR's in-form bowling attack. After an indifferent start to the league phase, Kolkata's bowling attack has come into its own in the latter third of the tournament. Sample this: The Knight Riders have scalped 47 wickets in their previous five matches that were not washed out. This is the highest number of wickets by any team for a five-game period in the history of the IPL.