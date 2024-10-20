Kenya Vs Rwanda Live Streaming: T20I World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier B: When, Where To Watch

Kenya are set to face Rwanda in match 6 of the ICC men's T20I World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier Group B at Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi on Sunday. (More Cricket News)
Rwanda won their first match against Gambia when they were given a walkover. The result for the match was decided with even a single delivery being bowled.
Kenya won their first match against Mozambique by 111 runs. It was a rain-affected match the results for which were decided by the DLS method.
In the other matches on Sunday, Zimbabwe defeated Mozambique by nine wickets and Gambia will face Seychelles in Nairobi.
Kenya Vs Rwanda - Full Squads
Kenya: Rushab Patel, Dhiren Gondaria, Rakep Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Sachin Gill, Pushkar Sharma, Irfan Karim (wk), Shem Ngoche (c), Peter Langat, Vraj Patel, Francis Mutua, Neil Mugabe, Lucas Oluoch, Gerard Mwendwa
Rwanda: Didier Ndikubwimana(w/c), Clinton Rubagumya, Oscar Manishimwe, Wilson Niyitanga, Zappy Bimenyimana, Emile Rukiriza, Israel Mugisha, Muhammad Nadir, Isae Niyomugabo, Yves Cyusa, Daniel Gumyusenge, Martin Akayezu, Ignace Ntirenganya, Eric Kubwimana
Kenya Vs Rwanda Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Kenya vs Rwanda Africa sub-regional qualifier B match?
The Kenya vs Rwanda match will take place on Sunday, October 20 at the Nairobi Gymkhana Club Ground in Kenya from 4:20 pm IST.
Where to watch the Kenya vs Rwanda Africa sub-regional qualifier B match live?
The Kenya vs Rwanda match will be live streamed on FanCode app and website.