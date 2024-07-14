Kenya Vs Nigeria, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

The host Kenya, taking 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against Nigeria are all set for their third clash on Monday, July 15 to be held at Sikh Union Club Ground in Nairobi. (More Cricket News)
In the opening match, Kenya set the tone early by winning the toss and opting to bat first. They posted a total of 159/6 in 20 overs.
Riding high on the first win, Kenya secured their second consecutive victory in the series, defeating their opponents by four wickets with ten balls to spare.
Here's live streaming details of Kenya Vs Nigeria, 3rd T20I match
When to watch the Kenya Vs Nigeria, 3rd T20I match?
The Kenya Vs Nigeria, 3rd T20I match will be played on Monday, July 15 to be held at Sikh Union Club Ground in Nairobi at 12:00pm IST.
Where to watch the Kenya Vs Nigeria, 3rd T20I match?
There will be no live telecast of the Kenya vs Nigeria T20I matches on any TV channel in India.
Live streaming of the Kenya vs Nigeria T20I will be available on the FanCode app and website.
Squad
Kenya: Sukhdeep Singh(wk), Harendra Kerai (wk), Neil Mugabe, Rushabvardhan Patel, Nelson Odhiambo, Tanzeel Sheikh, Sachin Bhudia, Shem Ngoche, Rakep Patel (c), Lucas Ndandason, Jasraj Kundi, Vraj Patel, Francis Muia Mutua, Vishil Patel, Peter Langat, Emmanuel Bundi, Gerard Muthui, Pushkar Sharma
Nigeria: Daniel Ajeku, Olayinka Olaleye, Sulaimon Runsewe, Chiemelie Udekwe, Isaac Danladi, Joshua Asia, Peter Aho, Prosper Useni, Solomon Chilemanya, Sylvester Okpe, Mohammed Taiwo, Ifeanyichukwu Uboh, Isaac Okpe, Vincent Adewoye