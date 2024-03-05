Karachi Kings Vs Quetta Gladiators; Islamabad United Vs Lahore Qalandars Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League 2024 Matches

Two group-stage fixtures will be played in Pakistan Super League 2024 on Wednesday. Karachi Kings will take on Quetta Gladiators in the first match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and Islamabad United will face Lahore Qalandars in the second match of the day at the same venue. (More Sports News)
The Shan Masood-led Karachi Kings have won two out of six matches in the league so far and currently stand in fifth position in the points table. On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators are in second position with 9 points in six games.
In the second match in the evening, Islamabad United will clash with Lahore Qalandars. The Qalandars gained their only point in the last game against Peshawar Zalmi when the match was abandoned due to rain and both teams shared one point each. Apart from that, Qalandars have not won a single match this season and are at the bottom of the points table.
Islamabad's Colin Munro has made more than 200 runs so far in this PSL season and will be a key player in the match against Lahore. The Shaheen Afridi-led Qalandars have Rassie van der Dussen in the squad who has made 300 runs in six PSL innings. He is second in the list of highest run-getters after Babar Azam.
Live streaming details Of the Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2024 match:
When Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2024 match will be played?
The clash between Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2024 will take place on March 6, Wednesday at 2:00 pm local time/2:30 pm IST at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.
Where to watch the Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2024 match?
We can watch the Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2024 match on Jio Cinema and the FanCode app and website in India.
In Pakistan, A Sports HD and Ten Sports HD are broadcasting the PSL 2024 matches.
Unfortunately, there will be no telecasting of the PSL 2024 matches in India.
Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Squads:
Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nawaz, Irfan Khan, Anwar Ali, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Blessing Muzarabani, Leus du Plooy, Mir Hamza, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Daniel Sams, Muhammad Akhlaq, Sirajuddin, Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Saad Baig, Fawad Ali
Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw(c), Sarfaraz Ahmed(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sohail Khan, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Hasnain, Will Smeed, Sajjad Ali, Adil Naz, Bismillah Khan, Usman Qadir, Laurie Evans, Mohammad Amir
Live streaming details Of the Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2024 match:
When Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2024 match will be played?
The clash between Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2024 will take place on March 6, Wednesday at 7:00 pm local time/7:30 pm IST at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.
Where to watch the Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2024 match?
We can watch the Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2024 match on Jio Cinema and the FanCode app and website in India.
Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Squads:
Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan(c), Azam Khan(w), Jordan Cox, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Rumman Raees, Tymal Mills, Obed McCoy, Haider Ali, Qasim Akram, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah, Shahab Khan, Martin Guptill
Lahore Qalandars: Sahibzada Farhan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kamran Ghulam, Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi(c), George Linde, Carlos Brathwaite, Jahandad Khan, Zaman Khan, Salman Fayyaz, Tayyab Abbas, Ahsan Bhatti, Mirza Tahir Baig, Syed Faridoun, Mohammad Imran, Abdullah Shafique, Lorcan Tucker, Daniel Lawrence, Shai Hope, David Wiese, Bhanuka Rajapaksa