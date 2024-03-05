Karachi Kings Vs Quetta Gladiators; Islamabad United Vs Lahore Qalandars Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League 2024 Matches

Live streaming details Of the Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2024 match:

When Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2024 match will be played?

The clash between Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2024 will take place on March 6, Wednesday at 2:00 pm local time/2:30 pm IST at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Where to watch the Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2024 match?

We can watch the Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2024 match on Jio Cinema and the FanCode app and website in India.

In Pakistan, A Sports HD and Ten Sports HD are broadcasting the PSL 2024 matches.

Unfortunately, there will be no telecasting of the PSL 2024 matches in India.