Japan Vs Philippines, 1st T20I, Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Japan are all set to face Philippines in the 1st T20I of ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Sub-regional Qualifier B at Yeonhui Cricket Ground on Saturday, September 28. (More Sports News)
The Japanese national team is in excellent form, having secured five wins in their last five matches. Their most recent loss was on February 17, 2024, and since then, Japan has remained unbeaten in seven games.
On the other hand, the Philippines gained T20 membership in 2017, playing their first match in the format against Papua New Guinea.
Currently ranked 57th in the global standings, they have attempted to qualify for the T20 World Cup twice, but both efforts ended in disappointment. The match against Japan will mark their first game since December 2023.
In a preparatory match Japan Men's National Team secured a comfortable win over the Philippines.
Japan Vs Philippines: Full Squads
Japan: Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c), Koji Hardgrave-Abe, Charles Hinze, Benjamin Ito-Davis, Kohei Kubota, Piyush Kumbhare, Wataru Miyauchi (wk), Sabaorish Ravichandran, Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Alexander Shirai-Patmore (wk), Declan Suzuki, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake
Philippines: Jun Hyunwoo (c), Alam Nakash, An Hyobeom, Balage Dilruksha, Altaf Gill, Kuldeep Gurjar, Iqbal Mudassir, Kim Daeyeon, Aamir Lal, Lee Kangmin (wk), Sameera Maduranga, Fazil Muhammad, Sameera Pitabeddara, Raja Shoaib (wk)
Japan Vs Philippines: Live Streaming Details
When to watch Japan vs Philippines, 1st T20I, Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B match?
The Japan vs Philippines, 1st T20I, Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B match will be played at Yeonhui Cricket Ground on Saturday, September 28 at 6:00AM IST.
Where to watch Japan vs Philippines, 1st T20I, Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B match?
The live streaming for Japan vs Philippines, 1st T20I, Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B match will be available on FanCode app and website.