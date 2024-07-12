Cricket

James Anderson Retirement: 'A Joy To Watch You Bowl', India Legend Sachin Tendulkar Praises England Great

The 41-year-old Anderson walked away with impressive numbers of 704 wickets from 188 Tests with 32 five-wicket hauls after England defeated the West Indies by an innings 114 runs at Lord’s

James Anderson Englad Vs West Indies Test AP Photo
England's James Anderson on day three of the first Rothesay Men's Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Friday July 12, 2024. (Steven Paston/PA via AP) AP Photo
info_icon

As England great James Anderson ended his over two-decade long career on Friday, legendary Sachin Tendulkar paid a handsome tribute to his ‘old foe’, saying it was a “joy to watch” him bowl. (More Cricket News)

The 41-year-old Anderson walked away with impressive numbers of 704 wickets from 188 Tests with 32 five-wicket hauls after England defeated the West Indies by an innings 114 runs at Lord’s.

“Hey Jimmy! You've bowled the fans over with that incredible 22-year spell. Here's a little wish as you bid goodbye,” Tendulkar wrote on his ‘X’ account.

“It has been a joy to watch you bowl - with that action, speed, accuracy, swing and fitness. You've inspired generations with your game,” he added.

Tendulkar, who retired in 2013, wished Anderson to have a wonderful time with his family away from the rushes of professional cricket.

“Wish you a wonderful life ahead with good health and happiness as you put those new shoes on for the most important spell of your life - the time with family,” wrote Tendulkar.

The respect was mutual was Anderson had termed the Indian batting maestro as the “best bowler” he bowled against in his career.

“The best batter I would have to say is Sachin Tendulkar. I don’t remember having a specific game plan against Sachin Tendulkar. Once he came on, I would just think that I cannot bowl a bad ball here, he was that kind of player.

James Anderson - X/@EnglandCricket
James Anderson Retirement: A Look At Five Of His Best Deliveries

BY Gaurav Thakur

“He was a key for India as well. If you get him out in India, the whole atmosphere, in the ground changes. He was such a big wicket,” Anderson had told Sky Sports.

The Lancastrian claimed 149 wickets in 39 Tests against India with six fifers, while Tendulkar amassed 2,535 runs in 32 Tests against England at 51.73 with seven centuries and 13 fifties.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. James Anderson Retirement: 'A Joy To Watch You Bowl', India Legend Sachin Tendulkar Praises England Great
  2. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W Match
  3. Colombo Strikers Positive Despite Loss To Jaffna Kings In Lanka Premier League 2024
  4. MLC 2024: Lockie Ferguson, Saurabh Netravalkar Star In Washington Freedom's Win Over Seattle Orcas
  5. Los Angeles Knight Riders Vs San Francisco Unicorns, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: England Are On The 'Brink Of Making History', Says Gary Lineker
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: 'It Will Haunt Me Forever' - Declan Rice Using ENG's 2020 Final Defeat As Motivation
  3. Copa America 2024: Uruguay Players Defend Decision To Enter Crowd To Protect Families Amid Brawl
  4. Spain Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Final Preview: Kane ENG's GOAT And Must Start Final, Says Neville
  5. 'If Jurgen Klopp Is Available, No Others Need To Be Interviewed By US Soccer': Jim Curtin
Tennis News
  1. Barbora Krejcikova Vs Jasmine Paolini, Final Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  2. Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final Preview: It's Jasmine Paolini Vs Barbora Krejcikova - Against All Odds
  3. Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Elena Rybakina To Set Up Jasmine Paolini Final - In Pics
  4. Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Jasmine Paolini Clinches Comeback Win To Secure Finals Berth - In Pics
  5. Wimbledon Semi-Final Preview: Alcaraz To Face Medvedev, Djokovic Meets Musetti
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Guests Arrive For Grand Ambani Wedding In Mumbai; Mamata Meets Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule
  2. Rajasthan: Private University Under Scanner For Issuing Over 40,000 Fake Degrees | Details
  3. NEET Paper Leak: Delhi Court Grants Bail To Person Wrongly Arrested By CBI
  4. NEST 2024 Result Declared: Steps To Check Your Points And Other Details Inside
  5. Kejriwal Bail: AAP Supremo To Decide On Continuing As Delhi CM | What Did SC Say
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News 12 July Highlights: Ambani's Family Arrive For The Anant Ambani's Wedding
  2. Anant-Radhika Wedding: Ananya, Shanaya, Khushi Are 'Anant's Brigade', Sara, Janhvi Dazzle In Pastel Lehengas
  3. 'Maharaja' On Netflix Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi's Stellar Performance Is The Highlight In Nithilan Swaminathan's Well-Written Tale Of Revenge
  4. Sonakshi Sinha Keen On Doing Big And Important Roles; Says She's Done Doing 'Two Songs And Four Scenes In A Film'
  5. A Roundup Of All The Outfits Radhika Merchant Wore For Her Pre-Wedding Festivities
US News
  1. Kamala Harris And Rahul Gandhi Speak Over Phone, Fuel Speculations Ahead Of US Presidential Election
  2. New Report Reveals Royals’ Media Control, Claims 21 Articles About Prince William And Rose Hanbury Affair Rumors Were Deleted
  3. One Dead In Kauai Helicopter Crash, Search For Other Two Passengers Still On
  4. 'Vice President Trump'; Zelenskyy Is 'Putin': Biden's Gaffes And Defiance At NATO News Conference
  5. Is Keenan Clarke The New 'Kang' Of MCU? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
World News
  1. Kamala Harris And Rahul Gandhi Speak Over Phone, Fuel Speculations Ahead Of US Presidential Election
  2. Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ Loses Trust Vote, KP Sharma Oli Set Succeed
  3. London: Suspect In Murder Of BBC Presenter's Family Arrested; Was Ex-BF Of A Victim, Claim Reports
  4. Teenager Arrested After UK Gurdwara Attack With ‘Bladed Weapon’
  5. New Report Reveals Royals’ Media Control, Claims 21 Articles About Prince William And Rose Hanbury Affair Rumors Were Deleted
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Zayed Khan And Amrita Rao Reunite After 21 Years, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing About Their Chemistry
  2. Karnataka: Activist Claims CM Siddaramaiah's Wife Benefited From MUDA's Compensatory Scheme
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail From SC, To Stay In Jail As Delhi Court Extends Custody In CBI Case
  4. Akshay Kumar Reveals Why It Took Him Time To Get Along With 'Sarfira' Director Sudha Kongara
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wimbledon Men's Singles Semis Lined Up; Kenya Batting First Against Nigeria
  6. Delhi University Turns Down ‘Manusmriti’ Proposal After Uproar
  7. Breaking News LIVE: Guests Arrive For Grand Ambani Wedding In Mumbai; Mamata Meets Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule
  8. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2: West Indies Batters Fight Back, Trail By 171 With Four Wickets Left - Match Report