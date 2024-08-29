Jacob Oram: Former All-Rounder Appointed New Zealand Bowling Coach Ahead Of India Series

New Zealand Cricket has formally named Jacob Oram as the new bowling coach of the men's national team. The former all-rounder will assume the role on October 7, before the Test tour of India. The inaugural ICC World Test Championship winners will play three matches in India starting October 16. (More Cricket News)
Oram has been part of the BlackCaps set-up since late 2023. An effective all-rounder during his playing days, the 46-year-old from Palmerston North in the North Island accompanied the national team as a bowling coach during last year's Test tour of Bangladesh. He also mentored the Kiwi bowlers during the T20I series against Australia and the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.
"I'm really excited to have the opportunity to be involved with the BlackCaps again," Oram said. "To be back involved with a team that means so much to me and has been a big part of my life is a real honour. The recent opportunities I've had have been a great insight into where this team is going and I'm excited to continue that work in the coming seasons."
Oram fills in the role vacated by Shane Jurgensen in 2023. The 48-year-old Australian served as New Zealand's bowling coach on two separate stints, from 2008 to 2010, and 2016 to 2023 and worked with Mike Hesson and Gary Stead.
Hailing Oram's elevation as the bowling head coach, New Zealand head coach Stead said the former all-rounder "brings a deep understanding of the international game, but also experience in franchise cricket which will be worthwhile in understanding the modern player and the changing landscape of the modern game."
Oram will look to revive the famed New Zealand pace attack. In recent years, the Kiwis have witnessed the withdrawal of generational talents in Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, etc.
Who Is Jacob Oram?
Having started his sporting career as a football player -- a goalkeeper at the school level -- Oram switched his allegiance and established himself as a fine all-rounder.
An age-group cricketer with a towering presence, standing at 1.98m (6 ft 6 in), Oram graduated to become an indispensable member of the New Zealand cricket team during a decade-long international career, albeit marred by frequent injuries.
Jacob Oram made his international debut in January 2001, in an ODI match against Zimbabwe and went on to play 33 Tests, 160 ODIs and 36 T20Is. He last played for New Zealand in November 2012, also an ODI, against Sri Lanka.
A right-arm pacer and left-handed batter, Oram also had stints with Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.
After retirement, Oram started his coaching career in 2014 with the New Zealand-A side. Four years later, he joined the national women's team as a bowling coach.
He has also coached teams in New Zealand's domestic circuit and different teams across various leagues, notable among those were stints with Central Hinds (as the head coach) in the Super Smash, the Northern Warriors (as an assistant coach) in the T10 league and MI Cape Town (as the bowling coach) in the SA20.