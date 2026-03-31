Islamabad United Vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026: Get Toss Update, Playing XIs

Islamabad United Vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026: Get preview, toss update, playing XIs and other details of the ISU vs PZ match 7 of the Pakistan Super League at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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islamabad united-vs-peshawar-zalmi-pakistan-super-league-2026-psl-match-3 toss
Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan in training ahead of the PSL 2026 clash against Peshawar Zalmi at Lahore. Photo: thepslt20/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi clash in their second match of the PSL 2026

  • Peshawar Zalmi are coming out of a victory

  • Islamabad United have suffered a loss in their previous encounter

Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi are scheduled to face off in the PSL 2026 match 7 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 31, Tuesday. The rivalry is destined to take a new direction today because both teams are currently tied with exactly 13 wins each in their head-to-head history.

Peshawar Zalmi enter the game with momentum after a massive record-breaking chase in their opener, while Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United is desperate to bounce back after a tough five-wicket loss in their first game of the season.

In the 2025 edition, these two teams shared a fierce rivalry with contrasting results. Islamabad United dominated the first encounter by a massive 102 runs, thanks to a stunning century from Sahibzada Farhan. However, Peshawar Zalmi got their revenge later in the season, chasing down a target of 144 with ease as Babar Azam anchored the innings with an unbeaten fifty.

Overall, Islamabad finished as three-time champions and consistent contenders, while Peshawar once again proved they are a playoff powerhouse. Because of this history, fans can expect a tactical chess match between Babar and Shadab.

The Gaddafi Stadium pitch is expected to be a paradise for batters, though it may offer some early zip for pacers due to the moisture that seeped in due to the pitch being under covers for a long time. A score of 180 or more is usually the par total here.

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Peshawar Zalmi will rely on their explosive batting unit, led by Babar and the young Mohammad Haris, while Islamabad will look to their deep all-round strength featuring Imad Wasim and Faheem Ashraf. Since the pitch often gets easier for batting under lights and the wet outfield could make the ball hard to grip, the captain winning the toss will almost certainly choose to bowl first.

Islamabad United Vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026: Toss Update

Toss has been delayed due to rain and wet outfield.

Islamabad United Vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026: Playing XIs

To be announced

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