Cricket

Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs SL-W Match

Ireland women will face Sri Lanka women in the third ODI match of the ICC Championship Match on Tuesday, 20 August in Belfast. Here are the live streaming and other details of the IRE-W Vs SL-W match

ireland women national cricket team X
Ireland women's national cricket team. Photo: X | Ireland Women's Cricket
info_icon

Ireland women are set to host Sri Lanka women for the final ODI of the three-match bilateral series on Tuesday, 20 August at Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, in Belfast. The fixture is a part of the ICC Championship Match. (More Cricket News)

The hosts have already won the ODI series after winning the first two matches. They defeated the visitors by three wickets in the first ODI and by 15 runs in the second match. Sri Lanka will be eyeing to finish the series with a victory.

Earlier, the two-match T20I series ended in a 1-1 draw. The visitors won the first match by seven wickets but lost the second by seven runs at Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin.

The Chamari Athapaththu-led Sri Lanka women will try to learn from their previous mistakes in the bilateral series and come stronger in the final match on Tuesday.

Chamari Athapaththu became the first Sri Lankan cricketer to score 2000 runs in T20Is. - (Photo: File)
Women's Premier League 2024: Sri Lanka Skipper Chamari Athapaththu Reveals Surprise At Initial Auction Snub

BY PTI

IRE-W Vs SL-W, 3rd ODI Full Squads:

Ireland Women: Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Alana Dalzell, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Joanna Loughran, Aimee Maguire, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Una Raymond-Hoey, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell, Alice Tector

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Attapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kawya Kavindi, Sachini Nisansala, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana, Kaushini Nuthyangana

Live streaming details of the IRE-W Vs SL-W, 3rd ODI

When Is Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd ODI Match?

The third ODI match between Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women will be played on August 20, Tuesday at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, in Belfast at 3:15 pm IST.

Where To Watch Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd ODI match?

The Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, ODI matches will be available to live stream on the FanCode app and website in India. Unfortunately, there won't be any live telecasting of the cricket matches.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs BAN Test Series: Chandika Hathurusingha Wants To Complete His Coaching Contract With Bangladesh
  2. World Cricketers Association Panel To Address 'Broken And Unsustainable' Schedule - Reports
  3. ENG Vs SL: England Announce Playing XI For 1st Test; Potts, Lawrence Make Comeback
  4. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test: Dan Lawrence Replaces Zak Crawley; Matthew Potts Gets 1st Call-Up In A Year
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch PAK Vs BAN Match
Football News
  1. Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs SL-W Match
  2. Serie A: Gasperini Joins Exclusive Club By Passing 550 Points With Atalanta
  3. Lionel Messi Absent For Argentina World Cup Qualifiers After Copa America Injury
  4. NorthEast United FC Vs Indian Army FT Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2024 Quarter-Final 1: When, Where To Watch
  5. Juventus Vs Como, Italian Serie A 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
  2. Cincinnati Open Final: Jessica Pegula Wary Of Aryna Sabalenka Ahead Of Showdown
  3. Cincinnati Open: Win Over Iga Swiatek 'Already In Past' As Aryna Sabalenka Eyes Success
  4. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Proud Of Overcoming 'Difficult Moment' Against Alexander Zverev To Reach Final
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Reaches Final; Women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek Defeated By Aryna Sabalenka
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Wrap: 2 Die In Telangana Due To Lightning; 107 Roads Closed As Heavy Rain Batters Himachal
  2. Health Ministry Orders 25% Boost In Security At Central Government Hospitals
  3. India Prepares As Global Mpox Cases Rise: Hospitals, Airports Alerted - 10 Points
  4. 'Govt Was Very Broad-Minded': IB Minister Vaishnaw Says Broadcasting Bill Will Require Extensive Consultations
  5. Udaipur Teen Succumbs To Stabbing Injuries After 4 Days, Police Deployed In Sensitive Areas
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. 'Circle Chain' TikTok Trend: What It Means And Why It's Going Viral | Explained
  2. Why August 2024's Super Blue Moon Is So Rare And When To See The Next One
  3. Antarctica’s Melting Ice Is Lifting the Land. Could It Slow Rising Seas?
  4. Fridgescaping Explained: The TikTok Trend That’s Making Fridges Fabulous
  5. Blake Lively Slammed For Using Transphobic Slur In Resurfaced Interviews. Fans Outraged
World News
  1. 'Circle Chain' TikTok Trend: What It Means And Why It's Going Viral | Explained
  2. US Says Israel Has Accepted Cease-fire Proposal, Calls On Hamas To Do Same
  3. Italy: British Tech Giant Mike Lynch Among 6 Missing After Luxury Superyacht Sinks In Sicily
  4. Why August 2024's Super Blue Moon Is So Rare And When To See The Next One
  5. Antarctica’s Melting Ice Is Lifting the Land. Could It Slow Rising Seas?
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Guv Bose Calls Emergency Meet After Ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Heartfelt Plea’
  2. Delhi Doctors To Offer OPD Services Outside Health Ministry As Strike Continues
  3. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Reaches SC; Doctor's Parents Slam Mamata Banerjee For 'Doing Nothing' | Top Points
  5. As PM Modi Pitches ‘Secular’ Civil Code, Where Does The UCC Debate Stand? 
  6. Union Minister Manjhi Welcomes Champai Soren Into ‘NDA Family’, Calls Him ‘Tiger’ Amid Party Switch Buzz
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign