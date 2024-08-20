Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs SL-W Match

Ireland women are set to host Sri Lanka women for the final ODI of the three-match bilateral series on Tuesday, 20 August at Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, in Belfast. The fixture is a part of the ICC Championship Match. (More Cricket News)
The hosts have already won the ODI series after winning the first two matches. They defeated the visitors by three wickets in the first ODI and by 15 runs in the second match. Sri Lanka will be eyeing to finish the series with a victory.
Earlier, the two-match T20I series ended in a 1-1 draw. The visitors won the first match by seven wickets but lost the second by seven runs at Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin.
The Chamari Athapaththu-led Sri Lanka women will try to learn from their previous mistakes in the bilateral series and come stronger in the final match on Tuesday.
IRE-W Vs SL-W, 3rd ODI Full Squads:
Ireland Women: Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Alana Dalzell, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Joanna Loughran, Aimee Maguire, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Una Raymond-Hoey, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell, Alice Tector
Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Attapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kawya Kavindi, Sachini Nisansala, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana, Kaushini Nuthyangana
Live streaming details of the IRE-W Vs SL-W, 3rd ODI
When Is Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd ODI Match?
The third ODI match between Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women will be played on August 20, Tuesday at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, in Belfast at 3:15 pm IST.
Where To Watch Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd ODI match?
The Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, ODI matches will be available to live stream on the FanCode app and website in India. Unfortunately, there won't be any live telecasting of the cricket matches.