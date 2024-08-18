Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd ODI, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs SL-W Match

Following a victorious start to the three-match ODI series, the Ireland women's cricket team is set to host Sri Lanka women for the second game on August 18, Sunday at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. (More Cricket News)
The two-match T20I series between the teams ended in a tie, but the victory has now favored the Ireland women's team once again. In the first ODI, Sri Lanka batted first and scored 260/8 in their 50 overs. However, the Irish women chased down the target in the last over, securing a three-wicket win with four balls to spare.
This was the first time Ireland women defeated Sri Lanka women in the ODI format, and a victory in the second match would mark a historic achievement.
When is Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd ODI match?
The second ODI match between Ireland women and Sri Lanka women will take place on August 18, Sunday at 3:15 PM IST at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.
Where to watch Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd ODI?
The Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, ODI matches will be available to live stream on the FanCode app and website in India. Unfortunatley, there won't be any live telecasting of the cricket matches.
Ireland Women ODI Squad
Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Alana Dalzell, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Joanna Loughran, Aimee Maguire, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Una Raymond-Hoey, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell, Alice Tector
Sri Lanka Women ODI Squad
Chamari Attapaththu (Available for ODI's), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kawya Kavindi, Sachini Nisansala, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana, Kaushini Nuthyangana