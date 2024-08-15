Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs SL-W Match

After a tied T20I series, the Ireland Women are set to host the Sri Lanka Women for a three-match One Day International series beginning on Friday, August 16, 2024. The opening IRE-W vs SL-W ODI game will take place at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, in Belfast. (More Cricket News)
In the recently concluded two-match T20I series, Sri Lanka won the first match by 7 wickets, while the hosts secured victory in the second game by 7 runs. Currently, the Ireland Women’s cricket team is ranked 11th in the ICC Women’s ODI Team Rankings with a rating of 36, whereas the Sri Lanka Women’s team is positioned at 98th.
Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Head To Head
The Ireland Women and Sri Lanka Women have faced each other four times in ODI format with the former winning three of those matches. One ended in no result. So far, the Irish women have not yet managed to outshine the Lankans in ODI.
Ireland Women ODI Squad
Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Alana Dalzell, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Joanna Loughran, Aimee Maguire, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Una Raymond-Hoey, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell, Alice Tector
Sri Lanka Women ODI Squad
Chamari Attapaththu (Available for ODI's), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kawya Kavindi, Sachini Nisansala, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana, Kaushini Nuthyangana
When Is Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st ODI Match?
The first ODI match between Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, is slated for August 16, Friday to be held at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, in Belfast at 3:15pm IST.
Where To Watch Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st ODI match?
The Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, ODI matches will be available to live stream on the FanCode app and website in India. Unfortunatley, there won't be any live telecasting of the cricket matches.