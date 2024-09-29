Cricket

Ireland Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: When, Where To Watch IRE Vs SA Cricket Match

Since this is the final T20I, Ireland must win it to level the two-match series 1-1. Here is all you need to know about the IRE vs RSA cricket match

ireland-vs-south-africa-1st-t20i-abu-dhabi
South Africa beat Ireland by eight wickets in the first T20I at Abu Dhabi. Photo: X/Cricket Ireland
info_icon

The second and final T20I in the ongoing Ireland vs South Africa white-ball series will be played in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (September 29, 2024). Watch the cricket match live on TV and online in India. (More Cricket News)

The first game was won comprehensively by the Proteas, who chased down a 172-run target in 17.4 overs, with eight wickets to spare. Half-centuries from openers Ryan Rickelton and Reeza Hendricks set the stage for a dominant victory for Aiden Markram's side.

With that, South Africa completed the highest successful chase in Abu Dhabi and kept their unbeaten record against Ireland intact. Since this is a two-match T20I series, the second game assumes importance for the Irish side, who must win it to level the series 1-1.

Ryan Rickelton and Reeza Hendricks starred for South Africa with the bat against Ireland - null
IRE Vs SA: Patrick Kruger, Ryan Rickelton Star For South Africa In T20I Series Opener Against Ireland

BY Stats Perform

The T20I leg will be followed by a three-match ODI series, starting on October 2 in Abu Dhabi. The white-ball tour was supposed to be hosted by Ireland, but is being held in the United Arab Emirates instead due to what the Ireland board's chief executive Warren Deutrom called "infrastructure constraints". Ireland do not have a permanent home stadium and have to pay rent and bring in temporary facilities each time they play at home.

Ireland Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the second T20I between Ireland and South Africa be played?

The second T20I between Ireland and South Africa will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE from 9pm IST onwards.

Where will the second T20I between Ireland and South Africa be telecast and live streamed?

The second T20I between Ireland and South Africa will not be telecast on any TV channel in India. It will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Squads

South Africa: Aiden Markram (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams.

Ireland: Paul Stirling (capt), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Matthew Humphreys, Graham Hume, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

