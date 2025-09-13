Asia Cup 2025: IND Vs PAK Build-Up Gets Spicy As PSL Franchise Trolls IPL’s Punjab Kings, Fans Say ‘No Original Content’

Asia Cup 2025 heats up as India face Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai. Rivalry intensifies with IPL and PSL franchises sparking controversy. India lead 10–3 in T20I head-to-head

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Asia Cup 2025: IND Vs PAK Build-Up Gets Spicy As PSL Franchise Trolls IPL’s Punjab Kings
Asia Cup 2025: IND Vs PAK Build-Up Gets Spicy As PSL Franchise Trolls IPL’s Punjab Kings, Fans Say ‘No Original Content’ | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India and Pakistan will clash against each other on September 14

  • Rivalry escalates as Punjab Kings and Karachi Kings trade digs with controversial social media posta

  • Head-to-head in T20Is: India leads 10-3 against Pakistan

India and Pakistan will lock horns against each other on 14 September 2025, as part of the Asia Cup 2025 Group A clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both sides have had solid starts: India smashed the UAE by nine wickets after bundling them out for just 57. Pakistan, meanwhile, overpowered Oman by 93 runs. The build-up has been intense, on and off the field.

There have been too many talks around social media regarding the clash already. Many fans from India don't want the team to play against the Men in Green after the terrifying Pahalgam attack happened earlier this year. They asked BCCI to boycott the contest against Pakistan. However, it seems that the clash is set to be happened as there are no news of boycott.

PSL Franchise Troll Punjab Kings

Meanwhile, social media and fan reactions have turned this game into a hot topic. The Punjab Kings IPL franchise stirred controversy by posting a match announcement graphic that omitted Pakistan’s name and logo.

In response, Karachi Kings from the PSL shared a cheeky, stylized poster, shadowing India’s captain and avoiding direct mention of the BCCI. Fans from both sides were quick to accuse the franchises of playing politics, some calling out Punjab Kings for being disrespectful, others saying Karachi Kings “copied” the idea or “didn’t do something original.”

Head To Head: IND Vs PAK In T20Is

Related Content
Related Content

When India and Pakistan meet in the T20I format, history gives India the upper hand. The two sides have clashed 13 times in T20Is, with India winning 10 matches and Pakistan winning 3.

India have held the upper hand in recent years, winning 3 of the last 5 encounters. - File Photo
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Match 6: IND Vs PAK T20I Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Pakistan have had moments of brilliance, but recent trends show India has been more consistent in this format, especially in Asia Cup settings. The dominance in wins, combined with recent big performances, like India dismantling UAE or Pakistan’s composite scorelines, make India favourites going into this match, although rivalries seldom follow logic.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: SL Swing Straight Into BAN Top Order

  2. Taliban Leader Anas Haqqani Talks About Virat Kohli's Early Test Retirement - Watch Video

  3. Who Is Yash Rathod? Central Zone Batter Who Missed Double Century By 6 Runs In Duleep Trophy 2025

  4. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Match 6: IND Vs PAK T20I Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction

  5. India Vs Pakistan Preview, Asia Cup 2025: IND Heavy Favourites For PAK Clash Devoid Of Hype

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  3. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

  4. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yap, Enter Semi-Finals

  5. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  2. Sushila Karki Appointed Nepal's First Female Prime Minister After Gen Z-Led Uprising

  3. Security Forces Gun Down Two Naxalites In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

  4. Day In Pics: September 12, 2025

  5. Indian Tourist Bus Attacked Near Nepal Border During Anti-Government Protests

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Deciphering The Gen-Z Revolution In Nepal

  2. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  3. Texas Murder: Indian-Origin Motel Manager Beheaded In Dallas, Co-Worker Charged

  4. Two To Tango: Rivalry and Resolve in India–China Relations

  5. New Video Reveals Utah Shooting Suspect Fleeing Rooftop After Attack On Charlie Kirk

Latest Stories

  1. Ed Sheeran Unveils His New Album Play: It Celebrates Love, Life, Culture

  2. Freaky Tales Review | Nazi-Slashing Cinema For The Soul

  3. Durga Puja In Kolkata 2025: A 3-Day Itinerary For First-Timers

  4. Congress Terms PM Modi’s Manipur Visit A 'Pit Stop', Calls It 'Grave Insult'

  5. Chennai Weather Today: Humid Conditions with Afternoon Showers Expected

  6. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: IND Coach Says Team ‘Focused On Playing Cricket’ Ahead Of Blockbuster

  7. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s PAK Vs OMA Match 4 – Check Results

  8. Poetry Collection: Metamorphosing Emotions