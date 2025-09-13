Asia Cup 2025: IND Vs PAK Build-Up Gets Spicy As PSL Franchise Trolls IPL’s Punjab Kings, Fans Say ‘No Original Content’

India and Pakistan will clash against each other on September 14
Rivalry escalates as Punjab Kings and Karachi Kings trade digs with controversial social media posta
Head-to-head in T20Is: India leads 10-3 against Pakistan
India and Pakistan will lock horns against each other on 14 September 2025, as part of the Asia Cup 2025 Group A clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both sides have had solid starts: India smashed the UAE by nine wickets after bundling them out for just 57. Pakistan, meanwhile, overpowered Oman by 93 runs. The build-up has been intense, on and off the field.
There have been too many talks around social media regarding the clash already. Many fans from India don't want the team to play against the Men in Green after the terrifying Pahalgam attack happened earlier this year. They asked BCCI to boycott the contest against Pakistan. However, it seems that the clash is set to be happened as there are no news of boycott.
PSL Franchise Troll Punjab Kings
Meanwhile, social media and fan reactions have turned this game into a hot topic. The Punjab Kings IPL franchise stirred controversy by posting a match announcement graphic that omitted Pakistan’s name and logo.
In response, Karachi Kings from the PSL shared a cheeky, stylized poster, shadowing India’s captain and avoiding direct mention of the BCCI. Fans from both sides were quick to accuse the franchises of playing politics, some calling out Punjab Kings for being disrespectful, others saying Karachi Kings “copied” the idea or “didn’t do something original.”
Head To Head: IND Vs PAK In T20Is
When India and Pakistan meet in the T20I format, history gives India the upper hand. The two sides have clashed 13 times in T20Is, with India winning 10 matches and Pakistan winning 3.
Pakistan have had moments of brilliance, but recent trends show India has been more consistent in this format, especially in Asia Cup settings. The dominance in wins, combined with recent big performances, like India dismantling UAE or Pakistan’s composite scorelines, make India favourites going into this match, although rivalries seldom follow logic.