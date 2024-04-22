Cricket

IPL 2024: Sam Curran, Faf Du Plessis Fined For Different Reasons - Check Details

Faf Du Plessis has been fined for maintaining a slow over rate during RCB's one-run loss to KKR. PBKS stand-in skipper Sam Curran has been fined for a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which refers to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision"

Advertisement

AP
Punjab Kings' Sam Curran celebrates the dismissal of Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan during their Indian Premier League 2024 match in Mullanpur on April 21. Photo: AP
info_icon

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf Du Plessis has copped a Rs 12 lakh fine, while Punjab Kings acting captain Sam Curran has been penalised 50 per cent of his match fees for their respective offences, the IPL announced on Monday. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)

Du Plessis was fined for maintaining a slow over rate during RCB's thrilling one-run loss, their seventh of the ongoing season, to Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

"Mr Faf du Plessis, Captain, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 36 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 21, 2024," an IPL statement read.

Advertisement

It was RCB's first over-rate offence of the season.

Replays showing Virat Kohli's dismissal - X/@StarSportsIndia
Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR

BY Gaurav Thakur

Curran, on the other hand, was fined half of his match fees for a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct which refers to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision" during PBKS' three-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur on Sunday.

"Curran committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," an IPL media release stated.

Advertisement

The loss against GT was Punjab's fourth on the trot, they are now languishing on the ninth place in the points table.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  2. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  3. Sports LIVE Updates: D Gukesh Becomes Youngest-Ever Candidates Chess Winner
  4. Manushi Chhillar On Box Office Failure Of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: I Have Made My Peace With It
  5. The Elephant Can Remember: How The BSP Is Looking To Reinvent Itself This Poll Season
  6. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Teaser: Makers Introduce Amitabh Bachchan As The Immortal Ashwatthama In Prabhas’ Sci-Fi Film
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Kharge To Convince PM Modi About Cong Manifesto', Says KC Venugopal; Repoll On At 11 Manipur Booths
  8. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami