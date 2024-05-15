IPL 2024: Most Sixes Smashed In The History Of Indian Premier League - 1,125 And Counting

The 2024 Indian Premier League season will be written in BOLD letters in the history book of the tournament. This year not only reshaped the dynamics of the league, but also shattered all the records, and raised the bars higher! Among the electrifying feats of the 17th IPL edition is the unprecedented number of sixes hit in a season. (Full Coverage)
In the showdown between the Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday (May 14, 2024) a staggering total of 20 towering sixes were launched, bringing the season's tally to 1,125 in only 64 matches. This marks the highest number of sixes recorded in a single season throughout the history of the Indian Premier League. That too, with 10 matches remaining.
In the 2023 season, the total number of sixes smashed was 1,124 from 74 matches. And in IPL 2022, only 1,062 sixes were recorded.
Most Number of Sixes In IPL 2024 By A Team
3. Delhi Capitals - 135 sixes in 14 matches
4. Kolkata Knight Riders - 125 sixes in 12 matches
5. Mumbai Indians - 122 sixes in 13 matches
6. Punjab Kings - 102 sixes in 12 matches
7. Rajasthan Royals - 100 sixes in 12 matches
8. Chennai Super Kings - 99 sixes in 13 matches
9. Lucknow Super Giants - 88 sixes in 13 matches
10. Gujarat Titans - 67 sixes in 12 matches
The record for the most number of sixes smashed by a team in IPL's history is owned by the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (eliminated this season) with 1670 sixes from 260 matches.
Most Number of Sixes In IPL 2024 By A Player
So far the record for the most number of sixes hit in the 2024 IPL season is held by Abhishek Sharma of SunRisers Hyderabad. Below is the list of the top five six-hitters of the season:
1. Abhishek Sharma
Team - SunRisers Hyderabad
Number of Sixes - 35 from 12 matches
2. Virat Kohli
Team - Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Number of Sixes - 33 from 13 matches
3. Sunil Narine
Team - Kolkata Knight Riders
Number of Sixes - 32 from 12 matches
4. Travis Head
Team - SunRisers Hyderabad
Number of Sixes - 31 from 11 matches
5. Riyan Parag
Team - Rajasthan Royals
Number of Sixes - 31 from 12 matches
Most Number of Sixes In IPL's History By A Player
1. Chris Gayle
Number of Sixes - 357
Number of Matches - 142
2. Rohit Sharma
Number of Sixes - 272
Number of Matches - 256
3. Virat Kohli
Number of Sixes - 267
Number of Matches - 250
4. AB de Villiers
Number of Sixes - 251
Number of Matches - 184
5. MS Dhoni
Number of Sixes - 251
Number of Matches - 263
6. David Warner
Number of Sixes - 236
Number of Matches - 184
7. Kieron Pollard
Number of Sixes - 223
Number of Matches - 189
8. Andre Russell
Number of Sixes - 203
Number of Matches - 117
9. Suresh Raina
Number of Sixes - 203
Number of Matches - 205
10. Sanju Samson
Number of Sixes - 205
Number of Matches - 163