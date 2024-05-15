Cricket

IPL 2024: Most Sixes Smashed In The History Of Indian Premier League - 1,125 And Counting

The 2024 Indian Premier League season has witnessed an array of record breaking performances, from highest team total, to the most number of sixes. Here's a look at the sixes smashed in this season and throughout the history of the tournament

BCCI
Virat Kohli hits a six during RCB vs PBKS match 6 of the 2024 Indian Premier League on March 25. Photo: BCCI
info_icon

The 2024 Indian Premier League season will be written in BOLD letters in the history book of the tournament. This year not only reshaped the dynamics of the league, but also shattered all the records, and raised the bars higher! Among the electrifying feats of the 17th IPL edition is the unprecedented number of sixes hit in a season. (Full Coverage)

In the showdown between the Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday (May 14, 2024) a staggering total of 20 towering sixes were launched, bringing the season's tally to 1,125 in only 64 matches. This marks the highest number of sixes recorded in a single season throughout the history of the Indian Premier League. That too, with 10 matches remaining.

In the 2023 season, the total number of sixes smashed was 1,124 from 74 matches. And in IPL 2022, only 1,062 sixes were recorded.

Most Number of Sixes In IPL 2024 By A Team

SunRisers Hyderabad.
SunRisers Hyderabad. Photo: BCCI
info_icon

1. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 146 sixes in 12 matches

2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 141 sixes in 13 matches

3. Delhi Capitals - 135 sixes in 14 matches

4. Kolkata Knight Riders - 125 sixes in 12 matches

5. Mumbai Indians - 122 sixes in 13 matches

6. Punjab Kings - 102 sixes in 12 matches

7. Rajasthan Royals - 100 sixes in 12 matches

8. Chennai Super Kings - 99 sixes in 13 matches

9. Lucknow Super Giants - 88 sixes in 13 matches

10. Gujarat Titans - 67 sixes in 12 matches

The record for the most number of sixes smashed by a team in IPL's history is owned by the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (eliminated this season) with 1670 sixes from 260 matches.

Most Number of Sixes In IPL 2024 By A Player

So far the record for the most number of sixes hit in the 2024 IPL season is held by Abhishek Sharma of SunRisers Hyderabad. Below is the list of the top five six-hitters of the season:

Photo: Mahesh Kumar A.
info_icon

1. Abhishek Sharma

Team - SunRisers Hyderabad

Number of Sixes - 35 from 12 matches

2. Virat Kohli

Team - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Number of Sixes - 33 from 13 matches

3. Sunil Narine

Team - Kolkata Knight Riders

Number of Sixes - 32 from 12 matches

4. Travis Head

Team - SunRisers Hyderabad

Number of Sixes - 31 from 11 matches

5. Riyan Parag

Team - Rajasthan Royals

Number of Sixes - 31 from 12 matches

Most Number of Sixes In IPL's History By A Player

1. Chris Gayle

Number of Sixes - 357

Number of Matches - 142

2. Rohit Sharma

Number of Sixes - 272

Number of Matches - 256

3. Virat Kohli

Number of Sixes - 267

Number of Matches - 250

4. AB de Villiers

Number of Sixes - 251

Number of Matches - 184

5. MS Dhoni

Number of Sixes - 251

Number of Matches - 263

6. David Warner

Number of Sixes - 236

Number of Matches - 184

7. Kieron Pollard

Number of Sixes - 223

Number of Matches - 189

8. Andre Russell

Number of Sixes - 203

Number of Matches - 117

9. Suresh Raina

Number of Sixes - 203

Number of Matches - 205

10. Sanju Samson

Number of Sixes - 205

Number of Matches - 163

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. AAP's Sanjay Singh Meets Swati Maliwal, Says Kejriwal Directed Stern Action On Assault Case
  2. Over 13 Lakh Commuters Used QR Tickets In Kolkata Metro Green Line Between April 1 And May 13
  3. Outlook News Wrap May 15: 1st Set Of CAA Certificates Issued, SC Slams Centre Over U'Khand Forest Fire, Newsclick Founder To Be Released And More
  4. Kerala Court Sentences Woman To 20 Years' Imprisonment For Abetting Rape Of Minor Stepdaughter
  5. Climate Crisis Made Crippling April Heatwave In South Asia 45 Times More Likely, Say Scientists
Entertainment News
  1. 'Longing' Trailer Review: Richard Gere-Diane Kruger Pack Powerful Performances In This Suspense Drama
  2. 2024 Gotham TV Awards: 'Baby Reindeer', 'Ripley', And 'Shogun' Rule The List Of Nominations
  3. Alia Bhatt's Name Added To Blockout 2024 List Post Met Gala For Silence On Gaza Crisis
  4. Amid ‘Shikhu’ Tease, Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up On What She Looks For In A Partner
  5. Gaurav Sharma Opens Up About Playing Toshu In 'Anupamaa', Calls The Opportunity A 'Blessing'
Sports News
  1. RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals Take On Sam Curran’s Punjab Kings
  2. Sandeep Lamichhane Rape Case: Ex-Nepal Captain Acquitted, Available For T20 World Cup
  3. SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2024: Match 66 Preview
  4. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Neeraj Chopra To Compete In Federation Cup; Satwik-Chirag Enters Thailand Open Rd Of 16
  5. IPL 2024: Most Sixes Smashed In The History Of Indian Premier League - 1,125 And Counting
World News
  1. Ancient Tree Rings Reveal 2023 As Hottest Summer In Over 2,000 Years, Scientists Confirm
  2. Pak HC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In 190 Million Pounds Corruption Case
  3. Pak HC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In 190 Million Pounds Corruption Case
  4. What To Do After Getting Laid Off With H1b Visa? USCIS Releases Guideline To Extend Your 60-Day Stay
  5. US Witnesses More Tornado Outbreaks Despite Decrease In Tornado Days, Study Finds
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; PoK Part Of India, Says Shah
  8. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Neeraj Chopra To Compete In Federation Cup; Satwik-Chirag Enters Thailand Open Rd Of 16