GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024 LIVE Updates: It's Do Or Die For Gujarat Titans Against Kolkata Knight Riders

GT Vs KKR Head To Head
GT 2 - 1 KKR
The last time these two teams met, Rinku Singh smashed five sixes in the last over to win KKR the game.
GT Vs KKR Key Battles
GT Vs KKR Key Numbers
GT Vs KKR Prediction
Squads
Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Manav Suthar, Sushant Mishra, Vijay Shankar, Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Dushmantha Chameera, Srikar Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Allah Ghazanfar
GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024 LIVE Updates
Clinging their hopes for a playoff spot on a miracle, Gujarat Titans will be facing Kolkata Knight Riders today in the Indian Premier League 2024. Bothh teams will be playing their penultimate match in the league round and while KKR have already qualified for the playoffs, GT need to win both their games and then hope for some other results to go their way to land up in the top 4. The return to form of Shubman Gill and Mohit Sharma last game were the big positives for GT but they will have to go up against the Knight Riders, definitely the best team in the tournament. (Scorecard)