Cricket

GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024 LIVE Updates: It's Do Or Die For Gujarat Titans Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Clinging their hopes for a playoff spot on a miracle, Gujarat Titans will be facing Kolkata Knight Riders today in the Indian Premier League 2024. Bothh teams will be playing their penultimate match in the league round and while KKR have already qualified for the playoffs, GT need to win both their games and then hope for some other results to go their way to land up in the top 4. The return to form of Shubman Gill and Mohit Sharma last game were the big positives for GT but they will have to go up against the Knight Riders, definitely the best team in the tournament

G
Gaurav Thakur
13 May 2024
13 May 2024
Shubman Gill Photo: X/@IPL

GT Vs KKR Head To Head

GT 2 - 1 KKR

The last time these two teams met, Rinku Singh smashed five sixes in the last over to win KKR the game.

GT Vs KKR Key Battles

Varun Chakravarthy (right) picked up three wickets for Kolkata Knight Riders against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2024 match at the Eden Gardens on April 29. - AP
Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

BY Outlook Sports Desk

GT Vs KKR Key Numbers

IPL 2024: RCB vs GT - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

BY Outlook Sports Desk

GT Vs KKR Prediction

IPL 2024: RCB vs GT - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Squads

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Manav Suthar, Sushant Mishra, Vijay Shankar, Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Dushmantha Chameera, Srikar Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Allah Ghazanfar

GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024 LIVE Updates

Clinging their hopes for a playoff spot on a miracle, Gujarat Titans will be facing Kolkata Knight Riders today in the Indian Premier League 2024. Bothh teams will be playing their penultimate match in the league round and while KKR have already qualified for the playoffs, GT need to win both their games and then hope for some other results to go their way to land up in the top 4. The return to form of Shubman Gill and Mohit Sharma last game were the big positives for GT but they will have to go up against the Knight Riders, definitely the best team in the tournament. (Scorecard)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'We Demand Fair Trade': In Maharashtra's Beed, Women Sugarcane Workers Mobilise Amid Lok Sabha Polls
  2. Decide Quickly On Disqualification Petition Against 8 MLAs Who Joined BJP: Goa Cong Chief
  3. Tamil Nadu: PMK To Stage Agitation Demanding Quota For Vanniyars
  4. Unseasonal Rains Hit Parts Of Gujarat, Agri Dept Issues Advisory For Farmers
  5. Outlook News Wrap, May 13: Phase 4 Lok Sabha Voting, Egypt Joins Genocide Case Against Israel & Other Stories
Entertainment News
  1. Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Celebrate Son RZA’s Birthday In New York City
  2. 'Namacool' Trailer Review: Hina Khan Is A Part Of A Brewing Bromance In This College Drama
  3. Alia Bhatt Doesn't Want Her Daughter Raha To Move Out Of Parents' Home Early: I Left Home Too Soon
  4. Did You Know? Sharmin Segal Auditioned 16 Times For Her Role As Alamzeb In 'Heeramandi'
  5. Kriti Kharbanda's Monday Mood: Drops Rotating Video In Different Outfits
Sports News
  1. GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024 LIVE Updates: It's Do Or Die For Gujarat Titans Against Kolkata Knight Riders
  2. Paris Olympics-Bound Runnner Jyothika Sri Dandi Wanted To Be Doctor; Chose Athletics Due To...
  3. Satwik-Chirag Look To Recover Lost Confidence In Thailand Open
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL
  5. Delhi Capitals Vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
World News
  1. Manchester Man Arrested After Tipping Porta-Potty Trapping Mother And Child Inside
  2. Pakistan's Dy PM Dar In China For Strategic Dialogue To Further All-weather Ties Amid Strains Over Attacks On Chinese Nationals
  3. Florida Sheriff's Office Identifies Homicide Victim After 40 Years
  4. Neighbourhood In California Bans Short-Term Airbnb Rentals After Drug Parties
  5. India Looking For Additional Sites For Russian Nuclear Reactors: Jaishankar
Latest Stories
  1. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  2. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  6. CBSE Class 12 Results Announced | How To Check
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL
  8. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting LIVE: Over 62% Turnout So Far; Violence Reported In West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh