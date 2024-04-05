Cricket

MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused

MS Dhoni in his new ad Photo: X/@e_motorad
Internet can not stop talking about Mahendra Singh Dhoni's latest adverstiement where the legendary India captain shows off his singing skills. In a recent advertisement, MS Dhoni can be seen effortlessly crooning to Falguni Pathak's superhit song 'Bole Jo Koyal' while enjoying a leisurely ride on an e-bike. (More Cricket News)

The advertisement, shared on social media platforms, quickly garnered attention and admiration from fans on the internet with some calling it the best ad of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhoni's smooth rendition of the popular chartbuster has given his fans another side of the former India wicket-keeper batter.

In the ad, Dhoni appears to be thoroughly enjoying his ride on an e-bike even as he sings the song with green trees all around him. As soon as he reaches the 'Bole Jo Koyal...' part, the former Chennai Super Kings skipper is accompanied by two animated 'koyals'.

The ad ends with the birds calling Dhoni 'Thala for a reason'.

The advertisement has hit a chord with his fans on social media going gaga over the ad. Apparently, the hit song 'Bole Jo Koyal' has been associated with Dhoni and the internet is filled with memes around the song.

Dhoni has been known to be a fan of old classics. The legend had used the song Mukesh's evergreen song 'Mai pal do pal ka shayar hoon' to make a video to announce his retirement.

Before this ad Dhoni fans had another big moment in this edition of IPL when the 42-year-old finally came out to bat in CSK's loss to Delhi Capitals in their last match.

Dhoni scored a stroke-filled unbeaten 37 off just 16 balls in his first inning as a batter since the IPL 2023 final. However, the inning could just narrow the margin of defeat for the defending champions as they went down to the Capitals by 20 runs.

