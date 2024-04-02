India Lifted Its 2nd ODI World Cup On This Day In 2011 - How Dhoni And Co Are Celebrating

Thirteen years have passed, but the visuals remain as vivid in Indian cricket lovers' minds. On this day (April 2), in 2011, India lifted the ODI World Cup trophy for the second time. Wankhede Stadium was host to the incredible scenes as the MS Dhoni-led team emulated the heroics of Kapil Dev's 'Devils' in 1983. (More Cricket News)
Not just the fans, the players on the field who made it happen are as nostalgic and proud of their historic feat. A common refrain from most team members was that they "did it for Sachin". The diminutive Indian cricket legend's trophy cabinet was bereft of the World Cup until then, and when it did happen, the outpouring of emotions was there for all to see.
Reminiscing those glorious moments, Sachin Tendulkar posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter): "Thirteen years ago, my childhood dream turned into reality. Forever grateful for the memories, the team, and the incredible support of over a billion people."
World Cup winners Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina too rejoiced in the fond memory of that fateful day in Mumbai.
"Still get goosebumps thinking about that historic moment in 2011 when we lifted the World Cup Incredible memories with an amazing team!," Raina posted.
India played nine games in their remarkable 2011 ODI WC campaign, and in addition to winning seven and losing one (to South Africa), they also played a tied match against England.
But there was no hiccup at all in the knockout stage, as the seemingly invincible hosts first packed off the mighty Australia in the quarter-finals, then vanquished arch-rivals Pakistan in the semis at Mohali, before dismissing Sri Lanka's challenge in the unforgettable final.
Perhaps as memorable as the triumph were Ravi Shastri's words on air to describe the winning moment. "Dhoni finishes off in style! A magnificent strike into the crowd. India lift the World Cup after 28 years."