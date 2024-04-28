IPL 2024, CSK Vs SRH Toss Update: Sunrisers Hyderabad Field First; Mayank Markande Misses Out

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Mayank Markande, left, celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Will Jacks with teammate Pat Cummins during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Mayank Markande, left, celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Will Jacks with teammate Pat Cummins during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.