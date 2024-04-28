IPL 2024, CSK Vs SRH Toss Update: Sunrisers Hyderabad Field First; Mayank Markande Misses Out

Chennai Super Kings are hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. (Match Blog | Scorecard)
Toss Update:
Playing XIs:
Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan
Advertisement
One side boundary is comparably shorter than the other. There is a bit of spin on offer from the surface but despite that, it's going to be a high-scoring game. Slower deliveries might work on this pitch. Few may come as the match progresses and batting second on this pitch should be an ideal situation.
Chennai Super Kings conceded a lot of runs while defending a big total of 210 runs and lost the match with three balls and six wickets to spare against Lucknow Super Giants. They are going with the same team in this match.
Sunrisers Hyderabad have rested their spinner Mayank Markande and might use the impact player according to the situation.