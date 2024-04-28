Cricket

IPL 2024, CSK Vs SRH Toss Update: Sunrisers Hyderabad Field First; Mayank Markande Misses Out

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at their home venue at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

Advertisement

SRHs Pat Cummins celebrating with Mayank Markande in IPL 2024. AP Photo
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Mayank Markande, left, celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Will Jacks with teammate Pat Cummins during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
info_icon

Chennai Super Kings are hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. (Match Blog | Scorecard)

Toss Update:

Pat Cummins won the toss and invited Chennai Super Kings to bat first at their home venue.

Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 27, 2024. - (AP Photo/ Surjeet Yadav)
DC Vs MI, IPL 2024: Ishan Kishan Fined 10 Percent Of Match Fee For Breach of Code of Conduct

BY PTI

Advertisement

One side boundary is comparably shorter than the other. There is a bit of spin on offer from the surface but despite that, it's going to be a high-scoring game. Slower deliveries might work on this pitch. Few may come as the match progresses and batting second on this pitch should be an ideal situation.

Chennai Super Kings conceded a lot of runs while defending a big total of 210 runs and lost the match with three balls and six wickets to spare against Lucknow Super Giants. They are going with the same team in this match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have rested their spinner Mayank Markande and might use the impact player according to the situation.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Nethra Kumanan Secures India's 2nd Paris Olympics Quota In Sailing
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know