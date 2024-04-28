Cricket

DC Vs MI, IPL 2024: Ishan Kishan Fined 10 Percent Of Match Fee For Breach of Code of Conduct

Mumbai Indians' Iishan committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction

(AP Photo/ Surjeet Yadav)
Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (AP Photo/ Surjeet Yadav)
Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was on Saturday reprimanded and fined 10 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during a match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)

"Kishan committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction," an IPL statement read.

"For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding."

Article 2.2 includes any action(s) outside the course of normal cricket actions, such as hitting or kicking the wickets and any action(s) which deliberately (i.e. intentionally), recklessly or negligently (in either case even if accidental) results in damage to the advertising boards, boundary fences, dressing room doors, mirrors, windows and other fixtures and fittings.

It also includes abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match, even though the IPL organisers didn't clarify Kishan's offence.

