Cricket

India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hardik Pandya To Lead In T20Is - Report

India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is all set to take charge as India captain in the three-match T20I series against sub-continent rivals Sri Lanka with the series kicking off from July 27

Indias Hardik Pandya celebrates the wicket of South Africas Kagiso Rabada. AP Photo
India's Hardik Pandya celebrates the wicket in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final. AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
info_icon

India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is all set to take charge as captain in the three-match T20Is against sub-continent rivals Sri Lanka with the series kicking off from July 27.

However, Pandya will miss out on the three-match ODI series that is scheduled in August, citing “personal reasons”.

"Hardik Pandya was India's T20I vice-captain under Rohit Sharma. He is completely fit and available for the three-match T20I series and will lead the side," a senior BCCI source was quoted as saying by the PTI. 

Rohit Sharma, the former T20I skipper, along with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja retired from the format after India’s historic title triumph against South Africa in the final.

The Sri Lanka T20Is will be played from July 27th to the 30th at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, and will be followed by the ODIs from August 2nd to 9th at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

However, there is no clarity on who would be named Pandya’s deputy, and the two names that have come up are Shubman Gill, who led India in the Zimbabwe series as well as Suryakumar Yadav, who captained the side in the T20I series against South Africa in 2023.

The BCCI source also confirmed that Pandya has asked for leave during the ODI series and has also conveyed the same to skipper Rohit Sharma - who is also set to miss the contest.

"The break from ODIs is for very personal reasons. Hardik doesn't have any fitness issue as is being floated in the media," the official added.

In both Hardik and Rohit’s absence, Gill and KL Rahul are in contention, and likely choices to lead the side in the one-day format. 

