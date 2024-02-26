Cricket

Indian Street Premier League 2024: Abhishek Kumar Dalhor Hits Jackpot, Joins Amitabh Bachchan-Owned Majhi Mumbai For INR 27 Lakh

The inaugural edition of this tennis ball T10 tournament will be held from March 6-15 in Thane. A total of 96 players were selected from a pool of 350 hopefuls to play in the Indian Street Premier League 2024

PTI
PTI

February 26, 2024

Abhishek Kumar Dalhor entered the fray with a base price of just INR 3 lakh. Photo: Screengrab (X | ISPL)
info_icon

Abhishek Kumar Dalhor, an all-rounder from East Zone, became richer by Rs 27 lakh, the highest amount for a player, during the six-team Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) auction in Mumbai on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

The cricketer, who had a base price of just Rs three lakh, was bought by the Amitabh Bachchan-owned Majhi Mumbai.

The inaugural edition of this tennis ball T10 tournament will be held from March 6-15 in Thane. A total of 96 players were selected from a pool of 350 hopefuls.

The six competing teams are from Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Srinagar.

Bangalore Strikers, owned by Hrithik Roshan, bid Rs 19 lakh for seasoned all-rounder Saroj Paramanik while also buying 14-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Sharik Yasir -- the youngest player in the auction pool -- for Rs 3.2 lakh.

Chennai Singams added 37-year-old left-handed batter Sumeet Dhekale for Rs 19 lakh.

A total of Rs 4.91 crore was spent by the six franchises in the auction.

File image of Ravi Shastri - null
Indian Street Premier League: New Cricket Format To Start From Next Year, Six Teams To Play

BY PTI

ISPL core committee member Sachin Tendulkar urged the cricketers to play the game in the "right spirit".

"This is one tournament where there will be a lot of eyes on the players. My message to them is to play the game in the right spirit. Everything you do or say will be observed. Every player should strive to set a good example," said Tendulkar.

Another ISPL core committee member, Ashish Shelar said, "The ISPL will provide players from all nooks and corners of the country the much required financial stability."

Tags
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement