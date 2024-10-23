India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs NZ-W Cricket Match

A bruised Indian women's cricket team is set to host the triumphant New Zealand for a three-match ODI series starting Thursday (October 24, 2024). Watch the one-day international series live on TV and online. (Preview | More Cricket News)
The moods in the two camps couldn't have been more starkly different. While the Indian women would still be ruing missed opportunities after going down to Australia and missing out on a semi-final berth, the White Ferns are basking in the glory of their maiden Women's T20 World Cup title.
And thus, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India would look to hit reset and make amends for their lacklustre showing in the marquee T20 tournament. The 50-over format offers different challenges of its own, but the fact that this is a home series should augur well for the Indians. All three games will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
New Zealand Women's ODI Tour Of India: Schedule
1st ODI: October 24 (Thursday), 1:30pm IST
2nd ODI: October 27 (Sunday), 1:30pm IST
3rd ODI: October 29 (Tuesday), 1:30pm IST
Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh is not part of the Indian squad for the ODIs as she will take her class 12 board exams. The 21-year-old has been a fixture in India's international teams since 2020, when she was just 16 years old.
Meanwhile, seam-bowling all-rounders Sayali Satghare and Saima Thakor, leg-spinner Priya Mishra and middle-order batter Tejal Hasabnis have all got maiden ODI call-ups. The Board of Control for Cricket in India said leggie Asha Sobhana was unavailable for selection due to injury, while all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar was rested.
India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 1st ODI: Squads
India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Shafali Verma, D Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Sayali Satghare, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil
New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (capt), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Polly Inglis (wk), Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu
India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 1st ODI: Live Streaming, Telecast Details
The India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 1st ODI will be played on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 1:30pm IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The first ODI between India women and New Zealand women be telecast live on the Sports 18 TV channel in India. The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.