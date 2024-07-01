India won an ICC event after a long wait of 11 years as the Men In Blue managed to register a narrow win against South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final in Barbados. (More Cricket News)
The Indian captain Rohit Sharma was finally able to pose with the World Cup trophy after missing last year's ODI World Cup. The Pat Cummins-led Australian side outplayed India in the summit clash to clinch the title. But, Sharma was able to win the ICC trophy just seven months after that painful defeat.
Rohit Sharma was seen posing with the trophy in the captain's photoshoot, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the pictures on their social media platforms on Monday. Sharma was wearing the official team jersey and was photographed near the beaches of Barbados.
BCCI also shared a special message with the photos congratulating Indian cricket fans and captain Rohit Sharma on the achievement.
"A billion dreams, a billion emotions, and a billion smiles! Mission accomplished. World Cup conquered. We are World Champions. Hey, Captain! You’ve done it!" read the statement by the BCCI.
India defeated first-time finalists South Africa in the summit clash by seven runs to win the T20 World Cup for the second time after winning it back in the year 2007. Sharma was part of that World Cup-winning team as well.
This was Sharma's ninth T20 World Cup and he announced his retirement from the shortest format of the game with the World Cup win. He is the leading run-scorer in the T20 internationals with 4231 runs in 159 matches.