Cricket

India Win T20 WC: Rohit Sharma Poses With The Trophy For Captain's Photoshoot Near Barbados Beaches

India defeated first-time finalists South Africa in the summit clash by seven runs to win the T20 World Cup for the second time after winning it back in the year 2007. Sharma was part of that World Cup-winning team as well

rohit sharma with t20 world cup trophy X @BCCI
Rohit Sharma posing with the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy in Barbados. Photo: X/ @BCCI
info_icon

India won an ICC event after a long wait of 11 years as the Men In Blue managed to register a narrow win against South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final in Barbados. (More Cricket News)

The Indian captain Rohit Sharma was finally able to pose with the World Cup trophy after missing last year's ODI World Cup. The Pat Cummins-led Australian side outplayed India in the summit clash to clinch the title. But, Sharma was able to win the ICC trophy just seven months after that painful defeat.

rohit sharma with trophy pic 1 X @BCCI
Rohit Sharma during the captain's photoshoot. Photo: X/ @BCCI
info_icon

Rohit Sharma was seen posing with the trophy in the captain's photoshoot, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the pictures on their social media platforms on Monday. Sharma was wearing the official team jersey and was photographed near the beaches of Barbados.

rohit sharma with trophy pic 2 X @BCCI
Rohit Sharma smiling with the T20 WC 2024 trophy. Photo: X/ @BCCI
info_icon

BCCI also shared a special message with the photos congratulating Indian cricket fans and captain Rohit Sharma on the achievement.

Rohit sharma looking at ICC Trophy pic 3 X @BCCI
Rohit Sharma looking at the T20 WC trophy. Photo: X/ @BCCI
info_icon

"A billion dreams, a billion emotions, and a billion smiles! Mission accomplished. World Cup conquered. We are World Champions. Hey, Captain! You’ve done it!" read the statement by the BCCI.

India defeated first-time finalists South Africa in the summit clash by seven runs to win the T20 World Cup for the second time after winning it back in the year 2007. Sharma was part of that World Cup-winning team as well.

rohit and virat with icc t20 world cup trophy X @BCCI
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli with the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy. Photo: X/ @BCCI
info_icon

This was Sharma's ninth T20 World Cup and he announced his retirement from the shortest format of the game with the World Cup win. He is the leading run-scorer in the T20 internationals with 4231 runs in 159 matches.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: Death Toll In Hathras Stampede Rises To 121, FIR Filed; Stock Market Hits Lifetime High In Early Trade
  2. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
  3. 'How Many Pages In Constitution': Did Anurag Thakur's Question Stump Rahul Gandhi? Fake Video Goes Viral
  4. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  5. Hathras: Race To Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet In Slippery Mud Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
Entertainment News
  1. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  2. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  3. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  4. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
  5. 'Mirzapur' Star Ali Fazal On Guddu Pandit's Journey: There Is Another Scary Transition In Season 3
Sports News
  1. ROM Vs NED, UEFA Euro 2024: Netherlands Book Quarter-Finals Spot With Romania Thrashing- In Pics
  2. Lanka Premier League 2024: Colombo Strikers Open Campaign With 51-Run Win Over Kandy Falcons
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Lionel Messi Out; Argentina Announce Football Squad Without Veteran Star
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Day 1: Stars Attend As Alcaraz, Osaka Win - In Pics
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet In Slippery Mud Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: Death Toll In Hathras Stampede Rises To 121, FIR Filed; Stock Market Hits Lifetime High In Early Trade
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign