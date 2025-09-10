India Vs UAE, Asia Cup: United Arab Emirates 'Can Beat Anyone' In T20Is, Says Muhammad Waseem

UAE to make their first appearance at the Asia Cup T20 since 2016
Selected as tournament hosts for fifth time and open their campaign against India
Captain Muhammad Waseem has registered three of the four T20I centuries UAE have ever managed
United Arab Emirates captain Muhammad Waseem claimed his side can beat anyone in T20Is, as he prepares to lead them into Asia Cup clashes with India and Pakistan.
The UAE will make their first appearance at the T20I tournament since 2016, having failed to qualify for six of the last seven editions of the competition.
They will do so on home soil after being selected as tournament hosts for the fifth time and will open their campaign against India on Wednesday.
The UAE have lost their last five consecutive T20I matches heading into the tournament, last enduring a longer losing streak in the format when they lost nine in a row from February 2016 to January 2017.
Meanwhile, Wednesday's opposition have won their last seven men's T20I series (including multi-nation tournaments) in a row. Should India win the Asia Cup for a record-extending ninth time, it would be their outright longest streak of successes in the format.
2025's edition of the Asia Cup will be just the fourth time the UAE have appeared in the competition, having also featured in 2004, 2008, and 2016.
Since his debut in 2021, Waseem has become the heartbeat of UAE cricket, registering three of the four T20I centuries UAE have ever managed.
“My goal as captain is to make UAE a Full Member. The more we play against Test nations and beat them, that will help all our numbers as well as the team ranking,” Waseem declared in an interview with ESPNcricinfo.
“I believe we have a shot at this, and I want to make this happen while I'm still around. We've got Afghanistan's example to follow. I want the same for us, and that's my goal.
“We've been working very hard for the past two to three months and can beat anyone in this format.
“It comes down to what kind of cricket we play on the day, and whether we apply ourselves the way we've planned it.
“We can absolutely inflict an upset on one of India or Pakistan. We could beat Oman and we'll target one of these two and eye a run to the Super Four.”
After Wednesday's opener against India, the UAE face Oman next Monday and Pakistan on September 17, in their Group A finale.