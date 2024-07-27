India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs SL T20I Series

India will take on Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the three-match series on Sunday, July 28 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. (More Cricket News)
The side will be raring to go with their new skipper Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir, looking to continue and dominate the circuit after recently being named the T20 World Cup champions in the West Indies.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, also have a new captain in Charith Asalanka and the team will be eager to beat the world champions.
The Lankan unit will start the series as underdogs but will be looking forward and hoping that fresh Lanka Premier League blood will come to the party.
India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details
When to watch India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I?
The India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I will be played on Sunday, July 28th at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele from 7:00 PM IST.
Where to watch India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I?
The India vs Sri Lanka matches on TV will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network. The series will be live telecasted on Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) SD and HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil or Telugu), and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD and HD.
The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka T20I series will be available on Sony LIV app and website.
India vs Sri Lanka T20I squads
Sri Lanka T20I squad for India series: Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando.
India T20I squad for Sri Lanka series: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.