IND Vs SA, Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Women's T20 World Cup Clash – Check Result

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Marizanne Kapp starred with an unbeaten 81 as South Africa chased down 159 to beat India by six wickets in the Women's T20 World Cup

IND Vs SA, Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Womens T20 World Cup Clash – Check Result
South Africa's Chloe Tryon (left) and Marizanne Kapp score the winning runs as India players look on during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa, at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Sunday June 21, 2026 Photo: (Nigel French/PA via AP)
Summary of this article

  • Marizanne Kapp's unbeaten 81 guided South Africa to a six-wicket win over India

  • India posted 158/7 but failed to defend the total despite early breakthroughs

  • The defeat leaves India needing a positive result against Australia to boost their semi-final hopes

South Africa produced one of the finest run chases of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, defeating India by six wickets at Old Trafford, Manchester, thanks to a sensational unbeaten 81 from Marizanne Kapp.

Chasing 159, the Proteas reached 161/4 in 19.1 overs to stay firmly in contention for a semi-final berth, while India suffered a major setback in their qualification campaign. Kapp's masterclass came after India had posted 158/7, a total that looked competitive but ultimately proved insufficient on a good batting surface.

The veteran all-rounder held the innings together brilliantly, combining composure with calculated aggression to guide her side home with five balls to spare.

India's Bright Start Fades After Middle-Order Stumble

After winning the toss, India got off to a flying start through Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, racing to 67/2 inside seven overs. However, South Africa fought back admirably through Marizanne Kapp (2/27), Shabnim Ismail (2/28), and Ayabonga Khaka. Yastika Bhatia looked fluent before falling, while Jemimah Rodrigues failed to convert her start.

Harmanpreet Kaur, playing her landmark 200th T20I, scored 24 off 22 balls, and Deepti Sharma added a valuable 29 from 21 deliveries. Yet India managed only 42 runs in the final five overs, slipping from a dominant position to finish on 158/7. The slowdown proved costly as South Africa's disciplined bowling unit restricted the late flourish India desperately needed.

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India's Shree Charani celebrates bowling and catching out South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa, at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester - Nigel French/PA via AP
India Women vs South Africa Women T20 World Cup 2026 Live: IND vs SA. - BCCI
Australia's Georgia Wareham, center, celebrates with teammates after running out South Africa's Marizanne Kapp, on the ground, during the Women's T20 World Cup match between Australia and South Africa at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Saturday June 13, 2026. - (Nigel French/PA via AP)
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur with teammates during the fifth T20 International cricket match of a series between India Women and Sri Lanka Women, at Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram. - | Photo: PTI

Kapp Turns the Match on Its Head

India's bowlers struck early when left-arm spinner Shree Charani removed both South African openers, reducing the Proteas to 25/2. But that only brought Kapp to the crease.

Also Check: India Vs South Africa Highlights

Partnering Tazmin Brits, she rebuilt the innings before accelerating dramatically in the second half of the chase. Kapp brought up her first-ever Women's T20 World Cup fifty and capitalized on crucial fielding lapses, including a dropped chance that proved decisive.

As India struggled to create opportunities, Kapp continued to punish loose deliveries, steering South Africa toward victory. Chloe Tryon eventually struck the winning runs as the Proteas completed a memorable chase and recorded a six-wicket win, leaving India with plenty to ponder ahead of their next must-win encounter.

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