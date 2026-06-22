IND Vs SA, Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Women's T20 World Cup Clash – Check Result

Marizanne Kapp starred with an unbeaten 81 as South Africa chased down 159 to beat India by six wickets in the Women's T20 World Cup

South Africa's Chloe Tryon (left) and Marizanne Kapp score the winning runs as India players look on during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa, at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Sunday June 21, 2026 Photo: (Nigel French/PA via AP)