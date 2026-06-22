India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Proteas Stay Alive In Competition With Six-Wicket Win

Marizanne Kapp struck a scintillating 45-ball 81 as South Africa overwhelmed India by six wickets in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup clash on Sunday. Batting first, India posted 158 for seven and South Africa rode on Kapp's brilliant unbeaten knock and Tazmin Brits' 36-ball 40 to complete the chase of 159 in 19.1 overs. Shree Charani (3/24) picked up three wickets for India. Earlier, India were off to a flying start and scored 59 runs in the powerplay due to Shafali Verma (3 off 15 balls) and Smriti Mandhana's (17 off 12 balls) aggressive approach. However, South Africa's bowlers fought back well by applying the brakes on India's scoring in the middle overs while picking up important wickets, including that of India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who made her 200th T20I appearance, a feat no other cricketer -- male and female -- has achieved in the history of the game. Harmanpreet made 24 in her landmark game while Deepti Sharma chipped in with an useful 29 in 21 balls.

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SA vs IND ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup 2026 highlights-Chloe Tryon
South Africa's Chloe Tryon (left) and Marizanne Kapp score the winning runs as India players look on during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa, at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
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SA vs IND ICC Womens T20 Cricket World Cup 2026 highlights-Harmanpreet Kaur
India's Harmanpreet Kaur looks on during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa, at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
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SA vs IND ICC Womens T20 Cricket World Cup 2026 highlights-Jemimah Rodrigues
India's Jemimah Rodrigues attempts to catch the ball from South Africa's Marizanne Kapp during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa, at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
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SA vs IND ICC Womens T20 Cricket World Cup 2026 highlights-Shree Charani
India's Shree Charani (left) celebrates bowling and catching out South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa, at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
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SA vs IND ICC Womens T20 Cricket World Cup 2026 highlights-Shabnim Ismail
South Africa's Shabnim Ismail (right) celebrates taking the wicket of India's Harmanpreet Kaur during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa, at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
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SA vs IND ICC Womens T20 Cricket World Cup 2026 highlights-Richa Ghosh
India's Richa Ghosh is caught out by South Africa's Ayabonga Khaka from the bowling of Marizanne Kapp during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa, at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
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SA vs IND ICC Womens T20 Cricket World Cup 2026 highlights-Deepti Sharma
India's Deepti Sharma batting during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa, at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
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SA vs IND ICC Womens T20 Cricket World Cup 2026 highlights-Nadine de Klerk
South Africa's Nadine de Klerk celebrates taking the wicket of India's Jemimah Rodrigues during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa, at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
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SA vs IND ICC Womens T20 Cricket World Cup 2026 highlights-Yastika Bhatia
India's Yastika Bhatia batting during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa, at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
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SA vs IND ICC Womens T20 Cricket World Cup 2026 highlights-Ayabonga Khaka
South Africa's Ayabonga Khaka (centre) celebrates taking the wicket of India's Yastika Bhatia during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa, at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
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SA vs IND ICC Womens T20 Cricket World Cup 2026 highlights-Marizanne Kapp
South Africa's Marizanne Kapp (centre right) celebrates taking the wicket of India's Smriti Mandhana during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
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SA vs IND ICC Womens T20 Cricket World Cup 2026 highlights-Shafali Verma
India's Shafali Verma batting during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa, at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
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