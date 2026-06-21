India Vs South Africa Toss Update, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: IND-W Win Toss, Opt To Bat First

India women have won the toss and elected to bat first in Manchester
India have won both their initial matches in the tournament so far
This is the first time both the teams are meeting in Women's T20 World Cup history
India women have won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in match 18 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, on Sunday, June 21.
This will be special occasion as both teams will be facing each other first-time ever in Women's T20 World Cup history and both will look to start a new chapter in their rivalry with a win.
It's a very critical match in the context of the tournament, as both teams are in the Group of Death, where it's a direct fight for two spots between India, South Africa and Australia, and whichever team win today's fixture will have a strong chance of making it into the semi-finals.
India have got off to a strong start in the tournament by winning their initial two matches, and a win today would bring them close to the semi-final spot.
Meanwhile, South Africa have one win and one loss to their name so far in the competition. If they lose against India, then their knockout chances would get difficult as they already have lost to Australia in their opening game by a significant 65-run margin.
India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
India women have won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in Manchester.
India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon(w), Sinalo Jafta, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma