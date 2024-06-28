Cricket

India Vs South Africa Final, T20 World Cup: Two Unbeatable Teams Fight For Trophy For First Time

With this victory, India secured their place in the T20 World Cup finals for the third time. This marks their first appearance in the summit clash since 2014. India had previously won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007

India Vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2024 AP Photo
Indian players celebrate during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup second semifinal cricket match between England and India at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Thursday, June 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
info_icon

India and South Africa, the two unbeatable teams of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup will face each other in the final battle for the title on June 29, Saturday near the Caribbean sea at Kensington Oval, Barbados. (IND Vs ENG HighlightsScorecard | Full Coverage)

India reached the final by defeating the defending champions England on Thursday, despite the looming threat of rain, by 68 runs. Captain Rohit Sharma led the charge as India posted a total of 171/7. Jos Buttler's team was dismissed for just 103 runs in 16.4 overs. Axar Patel received the Man of the Match award for his exceptional bowling performance, finishing with figures of 3/23 from his 4 overs.

With this victory, India secured their place in the T20 World Cup finals for the third time. This marks their first appearance in the summit clash since 2014. India had previously won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

Speaking of South Africa, they made it to the finals of a World Cup for the first time in history. The Proteas secured their berth by beating Afghanistan by 9 wickets at the Brian Lara Cricket Ground on Thursday morning. Although, the Afghans won the toss, they were bowled out at a mere 56 runs in 11.5 overs.

This final match between India and South Africa is not just any ordinary tournament finale. The cricket world will witness a historic sowdown on Saturday as both teams have remained undefeated throughout their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign. Never before in history there has been a summit clash where neither team has tasted defeat even once in the season.

India's Virat Kohli, left, speaks to captain Rohit Sharma, right, during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match. - AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup, Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

BY Tejas Rane

India began their journey in Group A of the 2024 T20 World Cup, where they competed against teams like USA, Pakistan, Canada, and Ireland, emerging victorious against all of them. They reached the Super 8s where Afghanistan, Australia and Bangladesh joined them later. Once again, the dominant India overplayed them all to advance to the semi-finals. They beat England, paving their way to the final. That is how incredible Rohit Sharma and Co have been.

Aiden Markram's South Africa followed a similar path to India in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Starting in Group D alongside Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, and Nepal, South Africa asserted their dominance with victories over all opponents. Advancing to the Super Eights, they maintained their unbeaten streak by beating England, West Indies, and USA and reached the semi-finals to end the dream run of the Afghans. And, not to mention, to enter the history books, to enter the dream final.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Opposition Leaders Not Allowed To Discuss NEET Row At Parliament; Delhi Records Highest June Rain Since 1936
  2. Delhi Weather: BJP Councillor Rows Boat On Waterlogged Road, Slams AAP-Led Govt Over Mismanagement | WATCH
  3. 'Anti-People, Draconian': West Bengal Bar Council To Observe 'Black Day' On July 1 As 3 New Criminal Laws Come Into Force
  4. Monsoon Reaches Delhi, Says IMD; First Rain, Heaviest For June Since 1936, Paralyses City
  5. 'Savarkar-Type Cowardly Behaviour': AIMIM Chief Owaisi Condemns Attack At His Delhi Residence
Entertainment News
  1. Eijaz Khan Reveals How He Is Dealing With Heartbreak After Breakup From Pavitra Punia, Says He Still Has 'Bad Days'
  2. 2024 Tony Awards: Moments From 77th Tony Awards in New York That You Missed On TV
  3. Producer Suneel Darshan Alleges Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment Paid Rs 165 Crore To Tiger Shroff Amidst Losses
  4. Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage Three Breast Cancer; Says 'Will Overcome This Challenge'
  5. 77th Tony Awards: Alicia Keys, Liev Schreiber, Elle Fanning And Others Rock The Red Carpet Look To Perfection
Sports News
  1. India Vs South Africa Final, T20 World Cup: Two Unbeatable Teams Fight For Trophy For First Time
  2. India Vs England Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: IND Bowl ENG Like Nine-Pins To Return 2022 Compliment
  3. Today World Sports News LIVE: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana Hit Tons Against SA-W In One-Off Test; Uruguay Thrash Bolivia In Copa America 2024
  4. IND-W Vs RSA-W, One-Off Test: Mandhana-Verma Light Up The Chepauk Stadium With Unbeaten Centuries And Records
  5. DP Manu: India Javelin Thrower Faces Potential Doping Violation; NADA Instructs AFI To Bar Him From Competitions
World News
  1. No More Plant-Based Burgers At McDonald’s, Customers Want Meat Only
  2. Anxiety Builds On Earth As Sunita Williams Remains Stuck In Space Due To ISS Helium Leaks | What We Know
  3. Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Hits Peru, Tsunami Warning Issued
  4. Iran Votes To Elect Next President After Raisi's Death In Helicopter Crash
  5. Presidential Debate: After Panic Among Democrats, VP Kamala Harris Comes To Joe Biden's Defence
Latest Stories
  1. 'Could've Done Better Job': Sam Pitroda Over Controversial Statement As Congress Calls Them 'Totally Unacceptable'
  2. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: 1 Dead, 5 Injured; Terminal 1 Flight Operations Suspended Till 2 PM
  3. 'Rautu Ka Raaz' On Zee5 Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Anchors A Mediocre Murder Mystery Filled With Predictability
  4. Trump And Biden Face Off In Historic 2024 Debate: Key Issues And Controversies
  5. Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi-NCR After Overnight Rain; Vehicles Submerged
  6. Today World Sports News LIVE: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana Hit Tons Against SA-W In One-Off Test; Uruguay Thrash Bolivia In Copa America 2024
  7. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Opposition Leaders Not Allowed To Discuss NEET Row At Parliament; Delhi Records Highest June Rain Since 1936
  8. Karnataka: 13 Killed, 4 Critically Injured After Bus Carrying Pilgrims Crashed Into Truck In Haveri