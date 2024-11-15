Cricket

India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I: Johannesburg Weather Forecast, Predicted XI And Match Prediction

The Men In Blue will be looking to clinch a series victory when they go head-to-head against South Africa in the 4th T20I. Check out the match prediction, head-to-head record, weather forecast, and other important details of the IND Vs RSA, 4th T20I match

India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I photos from centurion_Axar Patel
Ind vs SA 3rd T20I: India's Axar Patel, center, and Sanju Samson, left, celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Tristan Stubbs | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
India and South Africa will lock horns with each other in the fourth and final T20I of the ongoing four-match series on Friday (November 15). The IND vs SA 4th T20I is scheduled to be played at the Wanderers, Johannesburg. (More Cricket News)

The Men In Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will be eyeing a 3-1 series win after taking an unassailable lead in the series. Team India defeated the hosts by 11 runs in the third T20I to take a 2-1 lead. Batting first, the visitors posted 219/6 in 20 overs, thanks to a century from Tilak Varma.

In reply, the Proteas could only muster 208/7.

India Vs South Africa: Head-To-Head Record In T20Is

India and the Proteas have met each other 30 times with the Men In Blue emerging victorious in 17 matches to Proteas' 12.

Matches played: 30, India won: 17, South Africa won: 12, No result: 1

Ind vs SA 3rd T20I: India's Tilak Varma plays a shot. - | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I Johannesburg Weather Report

There could be 46% chance of cloud cover in Johannesburg for tonight's IND vs RSA match. Expect the temperatures to drop at 15° C.

Johannesburg-Weather-Forecast
Johannesburg Weather Forecast Photo: AccuWeather
India vs South Africa 4th T20I: Expected line-ups

Expected India XI: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi.

Expected South Africa XI: Aiden Markram (c), Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Tristian Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Ottneil Baartman.

India vs South Africa 4th T20I Prediction

As per Google, India has 56% chance of winning the game.

