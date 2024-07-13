India Vs Pakistan Toss Update, World Championship Of Legends 2024: PAK Champions Bat First In Edgbaston

Pakistan's Younis Khan called it right at the all-important toss and has opted to bat first at Edgbaston in Birmingham against India Champions in the final of World Championship of Legends. (More Cricket News)
Pakistan XI: Kamram Akmal, Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsoon, Shoaib Malik, Younis Khan, Shahid Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan
India XI: Rohin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Pawan Negi, Harbhajan Singh, Vinay Kumar, Anureet Singh, Rahul Shukla
Pakistan Champion have had an impressive campaign and rocked into the finals clash after beating West Indies Champions by 20 runs thanks to Kamran Akmal, Younis Khan and Aamer Yamin. They will look to carry the momentum and take home the title.
India Champions, on the other hand, defeated the mighty Australians in their respective semi-final encounter, scoring 254 in their 20 overs with Robin Uthappa, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan scoring fifties. They, then restricted the Australian side to just 168 in their 20.