Cricket

India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: New York Pitch Gets 'Satisfactory' Rating

Two games at the makeshift Nassau County Cricket Stadium, including India's opening fixture against Ireland, have got an "unsatisfactory" rating from the International Cricket Council, which remains bullish on promoting the sport in the United States

india-vs-pakistan-t20-world-cup-ap-photo
File photo of Indian players celebrating their win in the ICC T20 World Cup match against Pakistan at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York. Photo: AP
info_icon

The ICC match referees have gone soft on the much-maligned pitches used for the New York leg of the T20 World Cup with six of the eight games, including the India versus Pakistan contest, getting a "satisfactory" rating. (More Cricket News)

Two games at the makeshift Nassau County Cricket Stadium, including India's opening fixture against Ireland, have got an "unsatisfactory" rating from the game's governing body which remains bullish on promoting cricket in the United States.

The surface used for the game between Sri Lanka and South Africa also got a thumbs down from the match referee.

After a rather long delay, the ICC published the pitch ratings on its website on Tuesday. The tournament was played from June 1 to 29.

All eight games in New York ended up being low-scoring affairs, drawing scathing criticism from experts and fans during and after the ICC event. The cricket on display in New York was not the best advert for a sport trying to make its presence felt ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where it will make its debut.

Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. - X/@AustinKellerman
Los Angeles 2028 Olympics: Cricket's Return, Hollywood Touch - What To Expect

BY Gaurav Thakur

India played three games in New York while their match against Canada in Fort Lauderhill was washed out.

The drop-in tracks prepared in Adelaide by curator Damian Hough and transported to New York proved to be underprepared with hardly any testing done before the opening game between South Africa and Sri Lanka.

The surface came under fire for its unpredictable bounce and sluggish outfield throughout the tournament.

For the eight games in New York, the average first innings score was 107.6.

Ranjan Madugalle, David Boon, Jeff Crowe and Richie Richardson were the four match referees for the games in New York.

The pitch for India's Super 8 game against Afghanistan in Barbados was rated "satisfactory" with only the final match's strip being deemed "very good".

Out of the 52 games staged in the competition, only three games were rated "unsatisfactory" and the third one being the semi-final between Afghanistan and South Africa in Trinidad where the former was bowled out for 56.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Unrest: ICC Women's T20 World Cup Shifted To United Arab Emirates
  2. India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: New York Pitch Gets 'Satisfactory' Rating
  3. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Prediction: Who Will Win, Pitch, Weather Report, H2H Record
  4. ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Smriti Mandhana Jumps To Third Spot; Harmanpreet Kaur Ninth
  5. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test: Ollie Pope Feels Ben Stokes Will Let Him Do His 'Own Thing' As Stand-in Captain
Football News
  1. FC Barcelona Reveal Glorious New Images Of Camp Nou; Capacity To Become 105,000
  2. Football Transfers: Jens Cajuste 'Excited' By Ipswich Loan Move From Napoli
  3. Bundesliga: Bayern Munich Confirm Josip Stanisic To Miss Start Of Season After Knee Surgery
  4. Punjab FC Bolsters Midfield With Argentine Signing Midfielder Ezequiel Vidal
  5. Premier League: Brighton Sign Georginio Rutter From Leeds For Club-Record Fee
Tennis News
  1. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Tested Positive For Steroids Twice, But Will Not Be Suspended
  2. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
  3. Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka Downs Pegula To Win Sixth WTA 1000 Title
  4. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
  5. Cincinnati Open Final: Jessica Pegula Wary Of Aryna Sabalenka Ahead Of Showdown
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE: Bengal Guv To Intervene After Family Faces Trouble; SC Urges Doctors To Resume Work
  2. Union Ministers Among Contestants In BJP’s List For Rajya Sabha Bypolls On Sep 3
  3. What Made Champai Soren Contemplate Leaving JMM?
  4. UP Court Orders Arrest Of AAP MP Sanjay Singh In 23-Year-Old Case
  5. Uttar Pradesh: Police Arrests 3 Involved In Rape Case Of Dalit Nurse In Moradabad Hospital
Entertainment News
  1. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  2. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  3. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  4. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  5. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
US News
  1. Work And Wander: Best Destinations For Digital Nomads In 2024
  2. Snacks In Space: Doritos Launches 'Zero Gravity' Chips For Space Travel
  3. Special Time-Zone For Moon? Here’s What Astronomical Experts Suggest
  4. Taco Bell Brings Back Items From The 60s; Which Stores Offer The Limited Nostalgic Menu?
  5. TikTok Songs Of The Summer 2024 Revealed. See Which Songs Made The List
World News
  1. Iran Shuts Down The Last Language Institute Recognised By The German Embassy
  2. Work And Wander: Best Destinations For Digital Nomads In 2024
  3. Snacks In Space: Doritos Launches 'Zero Gravity' Chips For Space Travel
  4. Special Time-Zone For Moon? Here’s What Astronomical Experts Suggest
  5. Taco Bell Brings Back Items From The 60s; Which Stores Offer The Limited Nostalgic Menu?
Latest Stories
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: 2 More Arrested For 'Swapping' Blood Samples; Total 9 Persons Held So Far
  2. Rains In Delhi-NCR Cause Waterlogging; IMD Issues Alert For UP, Uttarakhand And More | Weather Wrap
  3. MPox Outbreak: Death Toll In Congo Nears 600 As Africa Waits For Vaccines
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE: Bengal Guv To Intervene After Family Faces Trouble; SC Urges Doctors To Resume Work
  5. Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict: A Look At India's Cases At Court Of Arbitration For Sport Over The Years
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 20, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Orders SIT Probe Into Corruption Allegations At RG Kar Medical Hospital
  8. MP: 7 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Crashes Into Truck In Chhatarpur