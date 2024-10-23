India Vs New Zealand Prediction, 2nd Test: Who Will Win, Head-To-Head Record, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

India will take on New Zealand in the second match of the three-match Test series at the MCA Cricket Stadium in Pune, from Thursday, October 24. (More Cricket News)
The hosts will come into the fixture with a bit of pressure, after losing the first Test in Bengaluru, wanting to level the series against Tom Latham’s men.
New Zealand, on the other hand, after winning just their third Test on Indian soil, would want to convert it to their fourth in quick succession in Pune.
Who will win in the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test? What is the head-to-head record? How will the pitch play? Know it all here.
India Vs New Zealand Head-To-Head Record in Tests
Out of the 63 matches, India have come out victorious 22 times, while New Zealand have won 14 Tests, with 27 Tests ending in a draw.
India Vs New Zealand Squads
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Akash Deep, Dhruv Jurel
New Zealand: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy
India Vs New Zealand Predicted Playing XIs
India (Predicted Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
New Zealand (Predicted Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke
India Vs New Zealand Pitch Report
Intermittent rain has caught the headlines in the lead-up to the second Test in Pune, but the afternoons have been super hot - which means the surface could be dry, and with the curators trimming out a bit more of grass, the spinners could come into play, much more than they did in Bengaluru.
India Vs New Zealand Prediction
Google gives India an 74% winning chance against New Zealand's 15%, with 11% probability of a draw.