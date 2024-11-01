Cricket

India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test: Three Key Player Battles To Look Forward To

Will India earn a consolation win or New Zealand become the first team in history to whitewash India on Indian soil in a three-Test series? Here are three key player battles that will decide the course of the match

Virat Kohli. Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India and New Zealand will play the third and the final Test of the series starting Friday, November 1. (Preview | More Cricket News)

India have already lost the series by losing the first two matches. This is their first Test series loss at home in 12 years. Despite the streak of over a decade now over, the third Test is of immense importance for the side as a loss here could spell an end to their World Test Championship final chances.

The Kiwis, on the other hand, are flying high after becoming the first team in more than a decade to beat India in India in a Test series. This also became their first ever Test series win on Indian soil. A win in the third match would make the first team in history to whitewash India on Indian soil in a three-Test series.

Will India earn a consolation win or New Zealand become the first team in history to whitewash India on Indian soil in a three-Test series? Here are three key player battles that will decide the course of the match.

IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Washington Sundar (left) celebrates a wicket as Virat Kohli looks on. - AP
IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Sundar Reveals Secret Of Success After Career-Best Outing In Pune

BY PTI

Washington Sundar vs Rachin Ravindra

Washington Sundar was the only Indian player who did well in an otherwise collective poor outing for the Rohit Sharma and Co. Sundar took 11 wickets in the match and dismissed Rachin Ravindra in both the innings.

Ravindra who has been in form in the series, will be itching to get over the Sundar challenge in the third Test match. If Sundar can once again prove to be a tough bowler for Ravindra then India will be able to counter the New Zealand no4. On the other hand, If Ravindra manages to keep Sundar quiet, India will have to once again over rely on R Ashwin.

Virat Kohli vs Mitchell Santner

Virat Kohli. - AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Virat Kohli's Glorious Test Career Moving Towards Its End Or A Comeback Remains On Card?

BY Nikhil Narain

Virat Kohli's struggle against left-arm spinners has now continued for a long time. In the second Test too, Kohli's wicket in both innings went to the Kiwi left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, who will once again be trusted to get rid of the star Indan batter.

If the Kiwi all-rounder manages to get Kohli again, it will be a massive psychological blow for both Kohli and the Indian management. If the former Indian captain can handle Santner well on what is expected to be a difficult Wankhede surface, we could see vintage Kohli coming back.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Ajaz Patel

Ajaz Patel's historic 10-wicket-haul in an innings came in 2020 in Mumbai. On Friday, he will again return to the same ground with an aim to yet again dismantle Indian batting, already in disarray. The biggest challenge in front of him would be to get rid of India's most in-form man, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Jaiswal has grown up playing in Mumbai and he would not let Ajaz settle into any sort of rhythm. The Indian left-hander will need to attack the Kiwi spinners if India want to earn a consolation win in the series.

  6. Today's Horoscope For October 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know