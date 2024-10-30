Virat Kohli's Glorious Test Career Moving Towards Its End Or A Comeback Remains On Card?

Kohli witnessed a sharp decline in his form post the end of 2019. Controversies on and off the field did not help and added to his pain and misery. Kohli has an aggregate of just 1833 runs in 33 Tests at an average of 32.7 since the start of 2020. While he is still getting the starts, Kohli is failing to convert them into big scores and seems to have lost his appetite for the big hundreds. He has registered just two tons in Test cricket in this time-frame and his frequency of scoring a hundred has gone down from one every 4.3 innings to a shocking, one every 29 innings!







