India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Check Hourly Mumbai Weather Forecast

Get the live streaming and hourly Mumbai weather forecast for India vs New Zealand third Test, Day 3 right here

India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the second day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand Photo: AP
India's bowling attack effectively combined scores to leave New Zealand at 143 for 9 in their attempt to avoid a historic home whitewash in a three-Test series. India enter the third day on Sunday, November 3 with hopes for a positive result. (Live Blog | More Cricket News)

Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant first revived the innings with solid contributions of 90 and 60 runs, respectively. However, it was Washington Sundar's quick-fire 38 off 36 balls that pushed India's lead past 25, despite the spirited effort from Ajaz Patel, who claimed his second five-wicket haul in the city of his birth.

The seasoned duo of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja then teamed up to take seven wickets between them, thwarting New Zealand's attempts to set India a daunting target on a frustrating pitch.

Tim Southee and Ajaz Patel both hit a six, but Southee was ultimately bowled by an unplayable delivery from Ravindra Jadeja, which turned out to be the final ball of the day.

India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Day 3: Weather Report

India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Day 3: Weather Report Photo: AccuWeather Screengrab
The weather in Mumbai is mostly sunny, with temperatures ranging from 34 to 26 degrees Celsius. While there’s a very low chance of rain, it will be a hot and humid day.

India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Day 3: Hourly Weather Forecast

India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Day 3: Hourly Weather Forecast Photo: AccuWeather Screengrab
India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Day 3: Live Streaming

When and where is the India vs New Zealand, 3rd Test being played?

The India vs New Zealand, 3rd Test is being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai between November 1 and 5, 2024. The third day will commence at 9:30 am IST on November 3.

Where to watch the India vs New Zealand, 3rd Test be telecast and live streaming?

The India vs New Zealand, 3rd Test is broadcast on the Sports18 network in India. It will being live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test: Squads

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar.

