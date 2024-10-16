India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Toss Update: Rain Delays Start In Bengaluru

The start of the 1st India vs New Zealand Test match at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been delayed thanks to incessant rain in the city. (IND Vs NZ Day 1 Blog | Scorecard | More Cricket News)
India come into this Test on the back of 2-0 series win over Bangladesh wherein the visitors New Zealand were thumped fair and square by Sri Lanka in their Test series in the Island nation.
The BlackCaps have a change in guard with Tim Southee stepping down as captain and Tom Latham taking over the reins. Kane Williamson is a doubt for the 1st Test due to injury.
As for the Indian camp, Rohit Sharma's men face no injury concerns who sit atop the World Test Championship (WTC) table. India needs three more victories from their remaining eight Tests to seal a spot in the final.
Squads:
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep
New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(c), Will Young, Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell(w), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke.