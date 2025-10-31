India A Vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test, Day 2 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Bengaluru?

India A Vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test, Day 2 Weather Forecast: The skies are expected to be hazy in Bengaluru on Friday, with very little chance of rain

India A Vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test Day 2 Live Streaming Hourly Weather Forecast
Rishabh Pant and Tanush Kotian during the first day of the 1st unofficial Test between India A and South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Photo: PTI
  • South Africa A got to 299 for nine after losing toss, being asked to bat by India A

  • Spinner Tanush Kotian registers figures of 4/83 on Day 1

  • Rishabh Pant showed positive signs with gloves upon injury comeback

India A will seek to prise out the 10th and final South Africa A wicket cheaply and then mount a strong response with the bat on Day 2 of the first unofficial Test on Friday (October 31, 2025) at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru. Watch the IND-A vs RSA-A match live.

The visitors got to 299 for nine at the end of the first day, resisting through a century-stand between Jordan Hermann and Zubayr Hamza. But India A spinners, led by Tanush Kotian (4/83), claimed wickets at regular intervals to keep the Proteas in check.

Hermann (71) and Hamza (66) shared a 130-run stand for the second wicket after being asked to bat first, holding the RSA innings together for a session and a half. But once Hamza fell to pacer Gurnoor Brar (1/45) while attempting a ramp shot to be caught behind by captain Rishabh Pant, the Indian bowlers wrested back the control.

Meanwhile, in his first competitive outing since getting injured in the fourth Test against England in July, gave plenty of positive signs with the gloves on the opening day. He took a bit of time to settle into his rhythm behind the stumps, and once he came to terms with the surface and bowlers, the wicket-keeper was quite tidy.

Also, Ishan Kishan, who was not in the original squad, on Thursday replaced N Jagadeesan after the latter picked up a hand injury while training on the match eve.

Let us take a look at the predicted hourly weather in Bengaluru on the second day of the opening India A vs South Africa A unofficial Test:

India A Vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test, Day 2: Hourly Weather Forecast For Bengaluru

The probability of precipitation is two percent and the maximum and minimum temperatures are predicted to be 29 and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively. So expect a rain-free day with hazy sunshine.

Photo: AccuWeather website
info_icon

India A Vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test, Day 2: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the India A vs South Africa A 1st unofficial Test, Day 2 be played?

The India A vs South Africa A 1st unofficial Test, Day 2 is scheduled to start at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru on Friday, October 31, 2025 at 9:30am IST.

Where will the India A vs South Africa A 1st unofficial Test, Day 2 be telecast and live streamed?

The India A vs South Africa A 1st unofficial Test, Day 2 will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

India A Vs South Africa A, 1st Unofficial Test: Playing XIs

India A: Rishabh Pant (c), Sai Sudharsan, Ayush Mhatre, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Ayush Badoni, Tanush Kotian, Anshul Kamboj, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed

South Africa A: Marques Ackerman (c), Jordan Hermann, Lesego Senokwane, Zubayr Hamza, Rubin Hermann, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Tiaan Van Vuuren, Prenelan Subrayen, Tshepo Moreki, Lutho Sipamla, Okuhle Cele

(With PTI inputs)

