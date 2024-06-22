India are set to face Bangladesh in the Super Eight match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday. The weather and pitch conditions are looking good for the match. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Indian opening batting pair - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be eyeing to make some runs and provide a good start to the Indian innings. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya played crucial knocks against Afghanistan in the last match and will continue their fine form against the Bangla Tigers as well.
Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh claimed three wickets each in the last match. They have been successful in taking wickets whenever they are given the ball during the match. Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion in the last game also proved a good tactical point and he may feature in the next match as well.
Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mustafizur Rahman have been the backbone of their bowling and Indian batters will go after them. Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah will use their vast experience and try to get the most from that.
IND vs BAN, Full Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar
IND Vs BAN, Weather Report:
According to weather.com, the weather during the India vs Bangladesh match in Antigua on Saturday, is expected to be sunny or mostly sunny. However, there are some chances of rain. Statistically, there is a 22-24% chance of precipitation during the match and due to clouds, the humidity will be around 70%.
IND Vs BAN, Pitch Report:
The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua have something to offer to batters and bowlers both. The ball remains even and uneven bounce is not any problem there. The big hitters have enjoyed playing there in the ongoing tournament. But it has assisted seamers and spinners as well. A high-scoring match is on the cards.